Waymo's Self-Driving Trucks to Haul Cargo for Google in Atlanta
The announcement comes after rival Uber Technologies said its self-driving trucks will haul cargo on Arizona highways.
The Waymo logo is displayed during the company's unveil of a self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivan during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 8, 2017. (Photo: Reuters)
Waymo, the autonomous vehicle arm of Alphabet Inc, said it would launch a self-driving trucks pilot in Atlanta to carry cargo to Google's data centres.
Waymo had been road testing its self-driving trucks in California and Arizona over the last year, since making it public in July 2017.
"As our self-driving trucks hit the highways in the region, we will have highly-trained drivers in the cabs to monitor systems and take control if needed," Waymo said in a blog post.
Autonomous vehicles offer a multi-billion-dollar opportunity to remake urban transportation systems, and companies ranging from Tesla Inc and Apple Inc to traditional car makers such as Ford and General Motors are vying to dominate the market.
Waymo, which is among the leaders for this technology, expects autonomous vehicles to be able to take over longer distance trucking in the coming years while allowing human drivers to handle local pickup and delivery routes.
"If you are in the Atlanta area, look for a bright blue Waymo truck making a run," Waymo said.
Monday 12 February , 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018
