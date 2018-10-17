English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wearing of Helmet by Sikh Women in Chandigarh Optional: Home Ministry
Wearing helmet by Sikh men is also not mandatory across India.
Image used for representative purpose only. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Loading...
Wearing of the helmet by Sikh women in Chandigarh has been made optional, the Home Ministry said Wednesday, a week after it had completely exempted them from wearing the protective headgear.
The Union Territory administration of Chandigarh has been advised that it may be made optional for Sikh women, riding a two-wheeler or sitting pillion, to wear protective headgear, as per the extant practice in Delhi, a Home Ministry official said.
Last week, the Home Ministry had advised the Chandigarh administration to exempt the Sikh women from wearing protective headgear (helmet) while driving or sitting pillion in two-wheelers in Chandigarh.
The Delhi transport department through its notification issued on June 4, 1999 carried out the amendment in Rule 115 of Delhi Motor Vehicle Act 1993, making it optional for women "whether riding on pillion or driving motorcycle to wear a protective headgear".
The Rule was further amended, vide notification August 28, 2014 as in the Delhi Motor Vehicle Rule 1993, in Sub-Rule 115 for the word "Women", the word "Sikh Women" shall be submitted.
Wearing helmet by Sikh men is also not mandatory across India.
The Union Territory administration of Chandigarh has been advised that it may be made optional for Sikh women, riding a two-wheeler or sitting pillion, to wear protective headgear, as per the extant practice in Delhi, a Home Ministry official said.
Last week, the Home Ministry had advised the Chandigarh administration to exempt the Sikh women from wearing protective headgear (helmet) while driving or sitting pillion in two-wheelers in Chandigarh.
The Delhi transport department through its notification issued on June 4, 1999 carried out the amendment in Rule 115 of Delhi Motor Vehicle Act 1993, making it optional for women "whether riding on pillion or driving motorcycle to wear a protective headgear".
The Rule was further amended, vide notification August 28, 2014 as in the Delhi Motor Vehicle Rule 1993, in Sub-Rule 115 for the word "Women", the word "Sikh Women" shall be submitted.
Wearing helmet by Sikh men is also not mandatory across India.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Spending Quality Time in New York Go Viral
- Vinta Nanda Files Police Complaint Against Alok Nath
- Canada Becomes the Second Country to Legalise Cannabis
- YouTube Suffers Outage for Over 30 Minutes, Social Media Goes into Meltdown Mode
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Review: We Are Rubbing Our Eyes, This Just Cannot be Real
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...