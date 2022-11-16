CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#MaheshBabu#Movies#RussiaUkraineWar#G20Summit#AssemblyElections#BiggBoss16
Home » News » Auto » Wearing of Masks Not Mandatory for Passengers in Flights: Ministry Of Civil Aviation
1-MIN READ

Wearing of Masks Not Mandatory for Passengers in Flights: Ministry Of Civil Aviation

By: Auto Desk

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: November 16, 2022, 17:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Wearing of face masks in flights is no more compulsory (Photo: FinnAir)

Wearing of face masks in flights is no more compulsory (Photo: FinnAir)

The order stated that all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers but there will not be any fine/penal action for not wearing it during the flight

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in its revised guidelines, has made wearing of face masks not mandatory for the in-flight passengers on domestic and international routes. The revised guidelines state that all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers but there will not be any fine/penal action on pax not wearing mask in the flight.

Till now, the use of masks or face covers while travelling on flights was mandatory. This decision has been taken in line with the government’s policy of a graded approach to COVID-19 management response.

Also Read: Masks Mandatory on Flights, at Airports Amid Covid Surge; DGCA Asks Airlines to Deboard Violators

“The matter, regarding the requirement for mandatory use of mask or face covers during air travel, has been reviewed in consultation with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare," the order issued by MoCA read.

RELATED NEWS

The cabin crew is directed not to make any announcements of fine and penalty as part of the in-flight announcements. “Hence, consolidated COVID-19 instructions for domestic & international air travel issued for passengers, airport operators and airlines issued vide order dated 10.5.2022 stands modified to that extent," the order added.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest Auto News here

Tags:
first published:November 16, 2022, 17:15 IST
last updated:November 16, 2022, 17:22 IST