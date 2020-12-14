News18 Logo

auto

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Auto»West Bengal Govt Allows Resumption of Daily Direct Flight Between Kolkata and Delhi
1-MIN READ

West Bengal Govt Allows Resumption of Daily Direct Flight Between Kolkata and Delhi

File photo of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)

File photo of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)

Currently, Kolkata-New Delhi flights are available thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, due to a ban on direct flights from six metros with high COVID-19 prevalence.

The Bengal government on Monday gave its nod for resumption of daily direct flight services between Kolkata and Delhi, an official statement said. "Daily direct flights in Kolkata-Delhi sector allowed with immediate effect," a statement issued by the state Information and Cultural Department said.

Currently, Kolkata-New Delhi flights are available thrice a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, airport officials said. The state government had in July imposed a ban on direct flights from six metros with high COVID-19 prevalence, including New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

Later, the restrictions were relaxed and the government allowed flights to arrive from these cities thrice a week.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...