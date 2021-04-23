West Bengal Makes Negative RT-PCR Report Mandatory for Passengers Flying from Delhi, UP, Gujarat

The West Bengal government on Friday, issued a directive to air passengers coming to the state from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chattisgarh to carry report of their RT-PCR negative status conducted 72 hours before boarding the flights. The directive was given in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, mostly in these five states.

West Bengal earlier made RT-PCR report mandatory for travellers from four more states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Telegana. In total, passengers travelling from 9 states are needed to produce a negative RT-PCR report in order to enter the state via airport.

“The test has to be carried out 72 hours prior to the passenger’s departure for Bengal. There is no provision of getting the test done on arrival. The rule also applies for flights departing from the four states mentioned and are bound for Bagdogra and Andal (both in West Bengal)," a senior official said when WB made the reports mandatory earlier.

