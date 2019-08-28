West Bengal Not to Implement New Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019

The West Bengal government will not implement the new motor vehicles act when it comes into effect, as it does not agree with the suggestions of the bill such as exorbitant fine on errant drivers, the state Assembly was informed on Tuesday. The Parliament in July passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to tighten road traffic regulations such as the issuance of driving licence and imposed stricter penalties for violations in an attempt to improve road safety.

"The new motor vehicles act will not be implemented in Bengal as of now. We are not on the same page over the huge fine that has been suggested will be imposed on drivers. We are still discussing the matter with the Centre," Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari said while replying to the question and answer session in the assembly. "We also have an objection to the clause that a company from which you are buying a vehicle will be entitled to give its fitness certificate," he said.

The legislation provides for stricter punishment for various traffic-related offences as well as higher penalties, including compensations of Rs 5 lakh for death and Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injury in a motor vehicle accident case. The Rajya Sabha passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on July 31, eight days after the Lok Sabha cleared it.

