West Bengal to Allow Flights From Mumbai, Delhi Only Twice a Week From Today

As cases of Covid-19 reflect a fresh surge, the West Bengal government has announced that flights to Kolkata from Delhi and Mumbai will be allowed to operate only twice a week- on Monday and Friday. The fresh guidelines will come in effect from today.

The state government announced fresh curbs on Sunday amid a spike in Covid-19 cases and growing concerns over the Omicron variant. The coronavirus cases in the capital city alone have tripled over the past three days with the number of new infections at 1,954 on Friday. Reported new Covid cases stand at 3,451 in the state.

On December 29, Kolkata had reported 540 new cases, while the state had 1,089 fresh infections. According to data from the ministry of health and family welfare, Kolkata’s weekly positivity rate increased to 12.5 per cent, while the state’s increased to 5.47 per cent.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and West Bengal health department have announced a “system alert” involving all stakeholders to contain the spread of the virus.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was scheduled to attend a government programme on January 3, which has now been cancelled. All ‘Duare Sarkar’ programmes have also been cancelled from January 3.

The Calcutta High Court and district courts have also decided to function in virtual mode only from January 3, with certain exceptions.

Meanwhile, West Bengal cabinet minister, Arup Biswas, has also tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to a private hospital.

State health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam said a ‘system alert’ involved keeping hospitals, health management, district administration and police on alert so that they could be ready with their plan of action in case of a rise in infections.

