West Bengal to Get 40 Electric Buses from Tata Motors
Tata Motors is in the process of supplying 80 e-buses to the West Bengal Transport Corporation.
Tata Motors electric buses in West Bengal. (Image: Twitter/ Mamta Banerjee)
Tata Motors Ltd is eyeing big business from electric buses after it bagged orders for supplying 255 units to various state transport unions across the country, a company official said. Rohit Srivastava, a product line head (passenger commercial vehicles) of Tata Motors said that the commercial vehicles business of the company is seeing considerable growth and presently enjoying a market share of 45 percent in the segment.
"We have seen growth in the past. Now, we are developing products to address the segments where we are not present," Srivastava told reporters here. He said that the Centre has been giving 60 percent subsidy to the state governments for purchasing electric buses while the balance is to be paid by the respective states.
"We see electric buses as a segment getting a lot of boost. We are in touch with all the states," he said. Tata Motors manufactures e-buses at its Dharwad facility in Karnataka with an initial capacity of producing 125 units a month, which can be ramped up to 200, the official said. The company is in the process of supplying 80 e-buses to the West Bengal Transport Corporation, he said.
With 80 Electric Buses and 20 CNG Buses being added, West Bengal is the pioneer in introducing environment-friendly transportation in such large scale pic.twitter.com/QACjlmKx1c— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 20, 2019
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
