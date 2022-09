West Central Railway Cancels, Diverts Several Trains; Details Inside

Attention Railway Passengers! To connect the third line in the Katni-Bina rail section of West Central Railway, Jabalpur division, pre-non/non-inter locking work is underway at the Nariyavali station. Therefore, some trains running via this route have been cancelled, while some have been diverted.

These trains will remain cancelled from their originating station in both directions from September 24, 2022, to September 26, 2022.

List of Cancelled trains:

Train number 22161 Bhopal – Damoh Rajyarani Express will remain cancelled from its originating station from September 23, 2022, to September 26, 2022.

Train number 22162 Damoh — Bhopal Rajyarani Express will remain cancelled from September 24, 2022, to September 27, 2022.

Trains to originated via converted route

Train number 11703 Rewa – Dr Ambedkar Nagar Express will run via Katni-Jabalpur-Itarsi-Bhopal-Sant Hirdaram Nagar on September 25, 2022.

Train number 11704 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Rewa Express will run via Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Bhopal-Itarsi-Jabalpur-Katni on September 23, 2022.

Train number 19490 Gorakhpur-Ahmedabad Express will run via converted route Katni-Jabalpur-Itarsi-Bhopal-Sant Hirdaram Nagar on September 23, 24, and 25.

Train number 19489 Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur Express will run via Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Bhopal-Itarsi-Jabalpur-Katni on September 23, 24, and 25.

Train No. 22911 Indore-Howrah Express will run via Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Bhopal-Itarsi-Jabalpur-Katni on September 24, 2022.

Train No. 22912 Howrah-Indore Express will run via- Katni-Jabalpur-Itarsi-Bhopal-Sant Hirdaram Nagar on September 24, 2022.

Train number 15560 Ahmedabad – Darbhanga Express will run via – Sant Hirdaram Nagar – Bhopal – Itarsi – Jabalpur – Katni on September 23, 2022.

Train number 11465 Somnath-Jabalpur Express will run via Bhopal-Itarsi station on September 24, 2022.

Train number 11466 Jabalpur-Somnath Express will run via Itarsi-Bhopal-Sant Hirdaram Nagar on September 26, 2022.

Train number 02186 Rewa-Rani Kamalapati Express Special will run via Katni-Jabalpur-Itarsi on September 24, 2022.

Train No. 02185 Rani Kamlapati-Rewa Express Special will run via Itarsi-Jabalpur-Katni on September 24, 2022.

