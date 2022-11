West Central Railways Cancels, Diverts Several Trains in Bhopal Division

West Central Railways has cancelled 3 pairs of Darbhanga- Ahmedabad- Darbhanga trains due to interlocking work at the Malkhedi station of the Bhopal division. Here is the list of trains cancelled and diverted.

Train Number 19053, Surat-Muzaffarpur Express cancelled from Surat on November 11, 2022.

Train Number- 19054 Muzaffarpur-Surat Express cancelled from Muzaffarpur on November 13 and 18 and 20.

Train Number- 19165 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Sabarmati Express cancelled from Ahmedabad on November 11, 13, and 16 2022.

Train Number- 19166 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express cancelled from Darbhanga on November 12, 14, and 22 2022.

Train Number- 09465 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Special cancelled from Ahmedabad on November 11 and 16, 2022.

Train Number- 09465 Darbhanga stands cancelled on November 14.

Train Number- 09466 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad special Train route has been changed.

Any diverted train from the Bhopal division will operate via the Agasod-Mahadeokhedi Junction-Agasod cord line rather than Bina station.

Earlier, several trains from the Bhopal division were cancelled and they are as follows.

Train Number- 18109 Tatanagar-Itwari Express

Train Number- 18110 Itwari-Tatanagar Express

Train Number- 12810 Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Mail

Train Number- 12809 Mumbai CSMT-Howrah Mail

Train Number- 12834 Howrah-Ahmedabad Express

Train Number- 12833 Ahmedabad-Howrah Express

Train Number- 18030 Shalimar-LTT Express

Train Number- 18029 LTT- Shalimar Express

Train Number- 08861 Gondia-Jharsuguda Special

Train Number- 08862 Jharsuguda-Gondia Special

Train Number- 12262 Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Duranto Express

Train Number- 12261 Mumbai CSMT- Howrah Duranto Express

Train Number- 12222 Howrah-Pune Duranto Express

Train Number- 12221 Pune-Howrah Duranto Express

Train Number- 22846 Hatia-Pune Express, 22845 Pune-Hatia Express

Train Number- 17007 Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express

Train Number- 17008 Darbhanga-Secunderabad Express

Train Number- 20822 Santragachi-Pune Express

Train Number- 20821 Pune-Santragachi Express

Train Number- 12905 Porbandar- Shalimar Express

Train Number- 12906 Shalimar-Porbandar Express

Train Number- 22905 Okha-Shalimar Express

Train Number-22906 Shalimar-Okha Express

Train Number- 13425 Malda Town-Surat Express

