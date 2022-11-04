CHANGE LANGUAGE
Western Railways Halts Several Trains Between Malkhedi-Mahadev Khedi Stations; Check List

By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 04, 2022, 10:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Train Number- 20971 Udaipur City-Shalimar Express Train cancelled on November 12.

The development in the backdrop of interlocking work being carried out on the routes.

Western Railways has halted, rerouted, and diverted several trains between Malkhedi-Mahadevkhedi stations. The decision comes against the backdrop of interlocking work on the two stations under the Bhopal division.

Here is the list of the trains cancelled –

Train Number- 06603/06604 Bina-Katni-Bina MEMU Train will remain cancelled from November 11 to 18.

Train Number- 11271/11272 Itarsi – Bhopal – Itarsi Vindhyachal Express Train will remain cancelled from November 11 to 18.

Train Number- 22161 Bhopal – Damoh Rajya Rani Express Train will remain cancelled from November 10 to 17.

Train Number- 22162 Damoh – Bhopal Rajya Rani Express Train will remain cancelled from November 11 to 18.

Train Number- 22165 Bhopal-Singrauli Express train will be withdrawn from the starting station from November 12 to 16.

Train Number- 22166 Singrauli-Bhopal Express train will be cancelled from the originating station from November 15 to 17.

22167 Singrauli – Nizamuddin Express train – will be cancelled from the starting station on 13.11.2022

Train Number- 22168 Nizamuddin-Singrauli Express train will remain cancelled from the starting station on November 14.

Train Number- 02186/02185 Rewa-Rani Kamalapati-Rewa Special train will be cancelled from the starting station on November 12.

Train Number- 18236 Bilaspur-Bhopal Express train will be cancelled from the starting station from November 9 to 17.

Train Number- 18235 Bhopal-Bilaspur Express Train will be cancelled from the originating station from November 11 to 19.

Train Number- 18573 Visakhapatnam – Bhagat Ki Kothi Express Train will remain cancelled from November 10 to 17.

Train Number- 18574 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Visakhapatnam Express Train will remain cancelled on November 12 to 19.

Train Number- 13423 Bhagalpur-Ajmer Express Train cancelled from November 10 to 17.

Train Number- 13424 Ajmer – Bhagalpur Express Train cancelled from November 12 to 19.

Train Number- 19608 Madar Junction – Kolkata Express Train cancelled from November 7 to 14.

Train Number- 19607 Kolkata-Madar Junction Express Train cancelled on November 10 to 17.

Train Number- 20971 Udaipur City-Shalimar Express Train cancelled on November 12.

For more information, passengers can check the official website of Western Railways or click here.

https://wcr.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1667452592477-WCR%2002.11.2022.pdf

first published:November 04, 2022, 10:39 IST
last updated:November 04, 2022, 10:39 IST