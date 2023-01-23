Western Railways To Run Special Trains During Annual Urs At Ajmer; Check List

The Western Railways will run special trains for the Annual Urs Festival At Ajmer. The railways commissioned extra trains — Bandra Terminus to Madar, Bandra Terminus to Daurai, Surat to Madar, and Ahmedabad to Ajmer. These trains will carry the extra rush of passengers during Urs.

Train No. 09658/09657 Bandra Terminus - Madar Special:

On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 19.25 hours, Bandra Terminus-Madar Special will depart from Bandra Terminus and arrive at Madar at 14.20 hours the following day. Similarly, on January 27, 2023, Train No. 09657 Madar - Bandra (T) special will depart Madar at 23.10 hours and arrive at Bandra (T) at 17.05 hours the subsequent day. The train will halt at Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Bijaynagar, Nasirabad, and Ajmer.

Train No. 09660/09659 Bandra Terminus – Daurai Special

On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 15.45 hours, Bandra Terminus - Daurai Special will depart from Bandra Terminus and arrive in Daurai at 12.00 hours the following day. Train no. 09659 will depart Daurai at 20.05 hours. on January 28, 2023, and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 13.10 hours the following day. This train will halt at Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Palanpur, Abu Road, Pindwara, Jawai Dam, Falna, Rani, Marwar, Sojat Road, and Beawar.

Train No. 09149/09150 Surat-Madar Special

The Surat-Madar Junction Superfast Special Train will leave Surat at 23.50 on January 26, 2023, and arrive at Madar Junction at 13.35 on January 27, 2023. Likewise, on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 18.40 hours. Train No. 09150 Madar Junction - Surat special will depart Madar Junction and arrive in Surat at 10.20 hours. the following day. The train will make stops at the stations of Vadodara, Ratlam, Neemuch, Chittorgarh, Chanderiya, Bhilwara, Bijaynagar, Nasirabad, and Ajmer.

Train No. 09175/09176 Surat-Madar Superfast Special

On Monday, January 23, 2023, at 23.50 hours, train no. 09175 Surat-Madar Junction Superfast Special will depart from Surat and arrive at Madar Junction at 13.35 hours the following day. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Train No. 09176 Madar Jn - Surat Superfast Special is scheduled to arrive at Madar Jn. It will leave Surat at 15:40 and return at 5:40 the next day. The train will halt at Vadodara, Ratlam, Neemuch, Chittorgarh, Chanderiya, Bhilwara, Bijaynagar, Nasirabad, and Ajmer.

Train No. 09411/09412 Ahmedabad-Ajmer Superfast Special

On Monday, January 23, 2023, at 10:05 a.m., the Ahmedabad-Ajmer Superfast Special train will depart from Ahmedabad and arrive in Ajmer at 18:45 a.m. Train No. 09412 Ajmer-Ahmedabad Superfast will depart on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 20.00 hours, from Ajmer and arrive in Ahmedabad at 04:55 hours the following day. This train will take halts at Sabarmati, Mehsana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Pindwara, Falna, Rani, and Marwar Junction.

