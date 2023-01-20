What Happens To Your Reserved Seat If You Miss Your Train From a Designated Station?

The Indian Railways is the most convenient mode of transport for hundreds of thousands of people. No wonder then that it’s also the most preferred mode for long-distance travel in India. While travelling by train is convenient, it is not uncommon for passengers to miss it. Have you ever wondered what happens to your reserved seat if you miss a train? Can you board the train from a different station after you miss the train and find your seat secure or is it given away to another passenger? This answer is yes and no. Let’s explain this to you in detail.

In case you miss your train, TTE has the right to assign your seat to someone else. It’s not that you can’t, though, take this seat. You can proceed to the next station and take a seat if you believe that it is not far away and that you can get there before the train arrives using any other modes. The railway holds your seat for the following two stations if your ticket is confirmed. After that, though, TTE may offer your seat to a ticket holder on the waiting list.

Another advantage of this rule is that the chances of someone getting a regeneration seat increase. If a passenger without a ticket arrives at a station where there are no seats available, they can check and board the train which has a confirmed (unoccupied) seat, missed by another passenger. But the passenger without a ticket has to catch the train from its starting station. They can purchase the ticket there, and then board the train.

You can also request reimbursement for half of the ticket’s base price if you are unable to catch the missed train. You will receive half of your money if you cancel your ticket and submit a TDR after three hours have passed since the train left the starting station.

