What is a Railway Circular Ticket? Know How To Book Them

While it is known that a train ticket traditionally allows travel between two stations or destinations, what if we told you that you could board at eight different stations, on different trains with just one ticket? Yes, it is true but not many are aware of it. The railways also issues a special ticket called Circular Journey Ticket, which covers multiple stations.

Typically, travelers, who are on pilgrimages or sightseeing excursions use this service. For travel in any class, circular tickets are available for purchase. Tickets for circular journeys cannot be purchased at the ticket counter directly.

For this, you must submit your initial application and advise the railway personnel of your intended route of travel. Passengers, who purchase this ticket, must keep in mind that wherever their journey ends at the station where it begins, thus the name circular ticket.

You do not need to purchase tickets from several stations if you are on a long tour. You can save yourself the headache of having to purchase tickets again by purchasing circular journey tickets following your timetable. Additionally, your valuable time is not wasted. The cost of tickets increases if you purchase them at various stops. Tickets for circular journeys are subject to telescopic rates, which are significantly less expensive than standard point-to-point rates.

For example, if you can take a circular journey ticket from New Delhi to Kanyakumari from Northern Railway, your journey will start from New Delhi and end at New Delhi. You will reach Kanyakumari via Mathura via Mumbai Central – Marmagoa – Bangalore City – Mysore – Bangalore City – Udagamandalam – Thiruvananthapuram Central and come back to New Delhi via this route. The circular ticket made for this journey of 7,550 kilometres remains valid for 56 days.

To make a booking, you must do the following

After planning the journey, you can contact the Divisional Commercial Manager of the Division or Station Managers of some major stations from where you are about to start the journey.

The Divisional Manager or Station Officer will then calculate the cost of tickets based on your itinerary.

Now, he will inform the station manager about the cost of your ticket through a form.

You can buy circular journey tickets by presenting the form at the booking office of the station from where you are about to start your journey.

After purchasing a circular journey ticket, you will need to approach the reservation office to reserve seats for various points of your journey.

You will then be issued reserve tickets for the journey.

