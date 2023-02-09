It is believed that travelling by train is the safest and most convenient mode of travel. In India, hundreds of thousands of people travel via rail every day, some even commute daily. The Indian rail network is considered the fourth largest in the world and is at number two in Asia. In Indian railways, there are two locomotive pilots for a train. They take upon the safety of thousands of passengers in the train. Have you ever wondered what would happen if both the pilots dozed off during a train journey? Would the train keep moving endlessly until it collides with something, derailing itself or is there a mechanism to stop it? It seems scary to think about it, but there is no need to panic. No untoward incident will happen. Allow us to explain why.

The main pilot of the train is called Loco Pilot, and the other person is called Assistant Loco Pilot. When one becomes unwell or dozes off, the other person takes the command. It is unlikely that both will doze off. If so, then there is a mechanism to stop the train. Railways has installed ‘Vigilance Control Device’ in the engine of the train. This device works if the driver does not react for one minute, then an audio-visual indication initiates within 17 seconds. The driver has to accept it by pressing a button. If the driver does not respond to this indication, automatic braking starts after 17 seconds.

While driving a train, the loco pilot must briefly increase or reduce the train’s speed. Horn must be applied from time to time. By doing this, the train’s engine installed system can recognise that the loco pilot is awake and that the train is moving forward in total safety. The gadget in the engine activates if the train’s pilot remains still for one minute.

