What Is Nagpur's Diamond Crossing? This Indian Railways Wonder Will Fascinate You

A diamond crossing in the railway system is a point where two railway lines cross forming a diamond shape but not necessarily at right angles. The extremely rare crossing is present and functional only at two locations in the entire country, one of which is in Nagpur.

The rarity of diamond crossings makes them a tourist attraction of sorts and people visit Nagpur from around the nation to witness it. While the crossing is open 24 hours for trains to pass, commoners aren’t allowed to stay near the crossing for long.

First, only three major rail lines meet at Nagpur junction railway station. One comes from the east from Gondia, the Howrah – Rourkela – Raipur line. The other comes from New Delhi in the north and the third goes towards the south, carrying trains to both the west and south.

The third one splits into two different lines to the west (Mumbai) and to the south (Kazipet) only at Wardha, about 80 kilometres away. The other set of lines is only a service branch from the Nagpur freight yard, which lies parallel to the passenger platforms and is not a main line. These four lines make the diamond crossing of Nagpur.

The second diamond crossing is in the middle of Delhi and there were two others at Dhanbad and old Ernakulam terminus, but they are defunct now. The British considered Nagpur as the geographic centre point of undivided India and made the zero-mile marker there. But the point shifted to the north-west once the partition took place.

While people think that diamond crossing is where trains come in from all directions, it is a myth and does not necessarily happen at these points. The point where the North, South, East and West meet, railway wise is at Itarsi junction railway station in Madhya Pradesh. Lines from the North (towards Agra – Delhi), South (towards Nagpur), East (Jabalpur – Allahabad and then Howrah) and West (Khandwa – Mumbai) meet at Itarsi. It is also near India’s geographical centre.

