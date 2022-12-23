When Will India Have Bullet Trains? What We Know

The 2014 general elections witnessed a lot of discussion on bullet trains. After the BJP came to power, people awaited bullet trains to start and expected their first ride to soon come to reality. The central government has also been working for this dream to come true. Now the country is close to realising that dream and the first bullet of the country will run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Different inauguration dates have been announced multiple times for the train but this time the Managing Director of National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) Rajendra Prasad himself has shed light on when exactly the bullet trains will start running on tracks.

Prasad revealed that the technical work on bullet trains will be completed within the next five years, by 2027. The trial run for the same will happen in June 2026 between Surat and Bilimora stations. He said that the construction is being carried out at a fast pace and so far 220 kilometres of piling work has been completed.

Prasad said that the Maharashtra Government has cooperated a lot in land acquisition and until now 98% of the land has been acquired. He also revealed that the tender has been taken out and civil engineering work will soon start in the state.

Prasad revealed that Indian engineers will be trained in Japan through the India – Japan collaboration. Prasad said, “Japan Shinkansen trains have zero fatality rate and have a track record of safety. The quality of Japan is known to the world. Our engineers will also receive training in Japan.”

The country’s first bullet train project will connect Mumbai to Ahmedabad. The work inauguration ceremony took place on September 14, 2017. The India-Japan collaboration will also see Japan providing a cheap loan of about Rs 88 thousand crores at a nominal interest rate of 0.1 per cent. The repayment period for the same is 50 years.

