English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Which Maruti Suzuki Diesel Cars Would Go Off the Road by April 2020 and Who Will Benefit?
Here’s a list of seven Maruti Suzuki diesel car models that would be discontinued and their respective rivals that are likely to benefit.
Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com))
Loading...
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday announced that it will phase out all its diesel cars by April 2020. The BS-VI emission norms come into effect on 1 April 2020, and going by Maruti’s decision, one can assume that the company’s diesel engines won’t be ready to meet the more stringent emission norms. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd chairman R.C. Bhargava said the company will stop manufacturing diesel vehicles from April next year as the substantially higher development cost will not make diesel a viable option for consumers.
“We have taken this decision so that in 2022 we are able to meet the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency norms and a higher share of CNG vehicles will help us comply with the norms. I hope the union government’s policies will help grow the market for CNG vehicles,” added Bhargava.
At present, Maruti Suzuki has two diesel engine options in its range--1.3-litre DDiS 190 and the new 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel engine that made its debut in Ciaz just a month back. Currently, more than half the Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicle range has a diesel engine option. Given that diesel cars constitute 30% of Maruti sales, it remains to be seen how Maruti Suzuki chooses to maintain its sales volume growth.
Here’s a list of seven car variants that would be discontinued and their respective rivals that are likely to benefit:
1) Maruti Suzuki Swift: Swift offers seven diesel variants starting at the price of Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to Rs 8.85 lakh. Hyundai Grand i10 and Hyundai Elite i20 diesel models are likely to see higher demand after the Swift diesel phase-out.
2) Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Dzire comes in seven diesel variants in the price range of Rs 6.67-9.54 lakh. Tata Tigor, Hyundai Xcent and Honda Amaze would benefit from its phase-out.
3) Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Ertiga comes in four diesel variants in Rs 8.85-10.91 lakh range. Ertiga diesel’s phase-out would pave way for Mahindra Marazzo, Honda BR-V, Mahindra TUV300 and Mahindra XUV300.
4) Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Given that Vitara Brezza is the only-diesel model and won’t be discontinued after April 2020, it is likely that it will get a BS VI petrol engine soon. But for those who preferred diesel, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Creta and Honda WR-V can be the likely picks.
5) Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Similar to Brezza, S-Cross is also a diesel-only model and is likely to get a BS VI petrol engine if Maruti wants to continue the car. For diesel alternatives, one can consider Hyundai Creta, Honda WR-V, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Duster.
6) Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Baleno offers four diesel variants starting at the price of Rs 6.81 lakh and going up to Rs 8.82 lakh. Honda Amaze and Hyundai Elite i20 would be their suitable alternatives.
7) Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Ciaz offers seven diesel variants in the range of Rs 9.2 lakh to Rs 11.38 lakh. It is the most popular car in the mid-sized sedan segment. It’s phase-out benefit Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid, Honda City and Hyundai Verna.
“We have taken this decision so that in 2022 we are able to meet the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency norms and a higher share of CNG vehicles will help us comply with the norms. I hope the union government’s policies will help grow the market for CNG vehicles,” added Bhargava.
At present, Maruti Suzuki has two diesel engine options in its range--1.3-litre DDiS 190 and the new 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel engine that made its debut in Ciaz just a month back. Currently, more than half the Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicle range has a diesel engine option. Given that diesel cars constitute 30% of Maruti sales, it remains to be seen how Maruti Suzuki chooses to maintain its sales volume growth.
Here’s a list of seven car variants that would be discontinued and their respective rivals that are likely to benefit:
1) Maruti Suzuki Swift: Swift offers seven diesel variants starting at the price of Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to Rs 8.85 lakh. Hyundai Grand i10 and Hyundai Elite i20 diesel models are likely to see higher demand after the Swift diesel phase-out.
2) Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Dzire comes in seven diesel variants in the price range of Rs 6.67-9.54 lakh. Tata Tigor, Hyundai Xcent and Honda Amaze would benefit from its phase-out.
3) Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Ertiga comes in four diesel variants in Rs 8.85-10.91 lakh range. Ertiga diesel’s phase-out would pave way for Mahindra Marazzo, Honda BR-V, Mahindra TUV300 and Mahindra XUV300.
4) Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Given that Vitara Brezza is the only-diesel model and won’t be discontinued after April 2020, it is likely that it will get a BS VI petrol engine soon. But for those who preferred diesel, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Creta and Honda WR-V can be the likely picks.
5) Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Similar to Brezza, S-Cross is also a diesel-only model and is likely to get a BS VI petrol engine if Maruti wants to continue the car. For diesel alternatives, one can consider Hyundai Creta, Honda WR-V, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Duster.
6) Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Baleno offers four diesel variants starting at the price of Rs 6.81 lakh and going up to Rs 8.82 lakh. Honda Amaze and Hyundai Elite i20 would be their suitable alternatives.
7) Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Ciaz offers seven diesel variants in the range of Rs 9.2 lakh to Rs 11.38 lakh. It is the most popular car in the mid-sized sedan segment. It’s phase-out benefit Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid, Honda City and Hyundai Verna.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Broke Her Knee, Was Bed-Ridden a Week Before Shooting 'Slow Motion'
- Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Me!’ is a Dreamy Celebration of Individuality
- Xiaomi Launches Electric Bike Himo T1 With 120 Km Range Priced at Rs 31,000 in China
- OnePlus 7 Pro Will Have a Triple Rear Camera, Confirms an Official Tweet Ahead of May 14 Launch
- Apple to reportedly launch two new AirPods in 2019: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results