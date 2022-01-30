Who Dominated the Global Auto Industry Last Year? Here Are the Best Selling Cars of 2021

The automobile industry is going through a churning in terms of design, engine options and features that cars need to offer. With echoes of sustainable fuel options growing louder, the EV segment is also gaining momentum. But what did the world buy in 2021? Did the customer preferences change or did they remain on the lines of expectation? This list of best-selling cars by Moror1.com tries to explore the buying patterns and preferences of customers in different parts of the world.

North American

The sales figures in the North American market were dominated by lifestyle pickup trucks and SUVs. The top 3 best sellers were pickup trucks and the Ford F series exerted its dominance yet again. The Ford F Series which include, the F-150, F-250, F-350, and F-450 models sold 7,26,400 units in 2021 and remained at the top. It was followed by Ram pick up trucks and Chevrolet Silverado in the list.

Europe

In contrast to the American continent, the European market was dominated by hatchbacks and compact SUVs. Volkswagen Golf topped the sales chart in Germany though it recorded some slip from the last year's numbers. The French market showed similar trends and the Peugeot 208 climbed its way to the top spot in the best selling cars

With sales of 112298 units and a market share of 7.8 per cent, Fiat Panda was the best selling car in the Italian market. It followed by Ford 500 and Lancia Ypsilon for the second and third spot

United Kingdom

Vauxhall Corsa grabbed the top spot in best-selling cars in the UK and ended Ford Fiesta's dominance of 11 years. But the biggest surprise on the list was Tesla Model 3 which was the second best selling car despite being an EV.

Russia

Lada domianted the sales in Russian car makret. The Vesta was the best selling car with nearly 113,700 deliveries in 2021. The Lada Granta claimed the second spot, followed by Kia Rio in the third position in list of bestseller cars in Russia.

India

With its revised feature offering and a design upgrade, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R sailed its way top spot in the best-selling cars list in India, reported TOI. It was followed by other Maruti Suzuki siblings, Swift and Baleno at the second and third spot. Eight out of the 10 names in the best sellers of 2021 were from the house of Maruti Suzuki.

