While people have a lot of knowledge about rail operations in general, there are so many things to know about the railways. Have you ever wondered why trains sometimes stop ahead of the station? You must have noticed how several trains don’t enter a station and halt at the outer post signal. While sometimes the stoppage is just for a few minutes, there are also occasions when they halt there for a few hours. The loco pilot does not have the power to start the train unless he gets the green signal.

The reason behind trains halting at the outer post signal is the presence of another train at the station. Often two trains are scheduled to arrive at the same station at the same time and that creates an issue with the rail traffic. When one train is already stationed, the other one cannot enter until the first one leaves.

For example, if Shramjeevi Express and Sampark Kranti are to arrive at Lucknow junction’s platform number 3 with a very small time interval between them, then one of the two trains will have to wait at the outer post signal until the other one leaves the station.

The station manager takes the call on which train enters the station first. Since the station is under the station manager’s control, the loco pilot is helpless in such situations and the only thing to do is obey the manager’s decision. The decision is taken based on the train schedule.

Superfast and special expresses get preferences over other trains. For example, if a Rajdhani or a Shatabdi’s timings are the same as any other train, the former will get precedence.

