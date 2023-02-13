It is very common to find small pebbles on a railway track and although almost all of us noticed them, we hardly gave a second thought to it. However, there are reasons why the tracks have pebbles in between and on either side of them and it is interesting to know why. These crushed stones are called track ballast and they help keep the train tracks in place. Let us know how the track ballast helps.

We all know how heavy a train is. The passing of such a heavy chain of compartments over the tracks causes heavy vibrations, which can be a threat to nearby structures and buildings, along with the loud noise. This is where these sharp stones come in handy, holding them tight and preventing them from vibrating too hard.

Apart from this, the absence of vegetation on railway tracks prevents the deterioration of the ground upon which the railway lines run. The stones do not allow any vegetation to grow on the tracks.

रेलवे ट्रैक पर गिट्टी बिछाने के पीछे क्या है वजह, भारतीय रेल क्यों करती है समय-समय पर गिट्टी की देखभाल? अगर आपके मन में भी हैं ये सवाल, तो इस वीडियो से मिलेगा आपके हर सवाल का जवाब। pic.twitter.com/wYzaTiskm6 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 12, 2022

Additionally, track ballast prevents the ground from being too soft and water from frequently getting to the track. While it doesn’t entirely prevent water from getting onto the railroad tracks, it does enable appropriate drainage underneath or around the tracks to make sure the water doesn’t pool there.

Apart from these small stones, long plates made of concrete are also placed on the railway track, on which the tracks are laid. These are called sleepers. Track ballasts also provide stability to these sleepers. When the train passes, the combination of sleeper and ballast only bears its weight and reduces the possibility of any accident.

So now that you know that the little stones in the middle of the tracks serve multiple purposes, you can control your urge to pick up the pebbles and chuck them away from the tracks.

