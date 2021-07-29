Why is Ather Energy and the 450X Electric Scooter So Popular in India? We Explain

[name]It is a well-accepted fact that the future of automobiles is electric. As of now, almost every automaker is ready to jump onto the electric bandwagon but one of the companies that have established an identity for itself is Ather Energy. The electric scooter maker company has become largely popular and has developed a dedicated fan following in cities like Bangalore. Recently, the company launched their first dealership in the Delhi NCR region wherein we got a chance to get up close and personal with their flagship scooter, the Ather 450X.

We decided to take a closer look at the scooter and tell you the reasons which have made Ather Energy, and their Ather 450X, so popular in India. As we found out, the reasons vary from the promise of the future that the company has to the large touchscreen infotainment system on the scooter that can transform into a fullscreen Google Maps display making it extremely convenient for the rider.

WATCH VIDEO:

We also touch upon the regular Over-The-Air (OTA) updates that the company rolls out for their scooters, their charging network and also the hardware that the scooter gets. Check out the video above and find out more.

