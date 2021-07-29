CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#Parliament#RajKundra
Home» News» Auto» Why is Ather Energy and the 450X Electric Scooter So Popular in India? We Explain
1-MIN READ

Why is Ather Energy and the 450X Electric Scooter So Popular in India? We Explain

The Ather 450X is one of the most popular electric scooters on sale in India. (Image: Ather Energy)

The Ather 450X is one of the most popular electric scooters on sale in India. (Image: Ather Energy)

The Ather 450X is one of the most popular electric scooters on sale in India. We explain what could be the reason behind it.

[name]It is a well-accepted fact that the future of automobiles is electric. As of now, almost every automaker is ready to jump onto the electric bandwagon but one of the companies that have established an identity for itself is Ather Energy. The electric scooter maker company has become largely popular and has developed a dedicated fan following in cities like Bangalore. Recently, the company launched their first dealership in the Delhi NCR region wherein we got a chance to get up close and personal with their flagship scooter, the Ather 450X.

We decided to take a closer look at the scooter and tell you the reasons which have made Ather Energy, and their Ather 450X, so popular in India. As we found out, the reasons vary from the promise of the future that the company has to the large touchscreen infotainment system on the scooter that can transform into a fullscreen Google Maps display making it extremely convenient for the rider.

WATCH VIDEO:

RELATED NEWS

We also touch upon the regular Over-The-Air (OTA) updates that the company rolls out for their scooters, their charging network and also the hardware that the scooter gets. Check out the video above and find out more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 29, 2021, 16:28 IST