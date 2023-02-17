The nation’s first Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) is expected to be operational by the end of March. The Delhi Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor will house the first modern rapid rail. It will be run in its initial phase from Sahibabad to Duhai. The last leg of the three-phase rapid rail project between Delhi and Meerut is expected to be finished in 2025. Travelling by Metro rail is often said to be comfortable and convenient but in terms of convenience, speed and style, Rapid Rail beats Metro.

There will reportedly be adjustable chairs in the rapid rail, as well as complete arrangements have been made to ensure that the passengers do not face any inconvenience even while standing. There will be an integrated AC system, automatic door control system, luggage storage space and large windows so that the passengers see the outside view. Rapid Rail offers a variety of extra amenities that Metro does not.

RRTS trains run 3 times faster than Metro with a design speed of 180 km/hr and an operational speed of 160 km/hr. It can travel up to 100 km in just 60 minutes. The designed speed of the metro is 90 km/h and the operational speed is 80 km/h.

Its doors will resemble those of an airliner. In other words, once the doors are shut, outside air won’t enter the coach. They will be linked to the system that controls automatic doors. The standard coach will have three doors, while the luxury coach will have only two doors. Fast Rail will provide the capability of charging mobile phones, computers, and other devices at every seat. Together with the bench, a coat hanger is provided as well.

Also, passengers will be able to keep their belongings on the seat. There are no such amenities in Metro. WiFi will be available to passengers on the rapid rail. The coach will also be equipped with an infotainment system and a dynamic route map. Also, the coach itself will have a method for contacting the loco pilot.

A total of 30 quick trains will operate after the work on the Delhi-Meerut route is finished. Only 13 trains will run during the initial phase. In Duhai, a command post for the rapid rail route will be constructed. Regarding the fare of Rapid Rail, no official statement has been made as of yet. The fare is anticipated to be Rs 2 per kilometre. The private agency will not be permitted to raise the fare in the future. The fare committee will decide Metro.

