Nitin Gadkari: Indian Road Network to be at Par with America by 2024

Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that he has a goal of establishing a road network in India at par with America by 2024.

Speaking here after laying the foundation stones for five national highways, he stated that every development activity depended on road connectivity and realizing this, the government is committed to strengthening the road network in the country.

Many projects in this region will be included in Bharat Mala-2. There was a proposal for a flyover in Belagavi, however, it is not possible due to local issues but the project could be taken up if cooperation is extended at the local level, he said.

The MPs and MLAs from this region have sent proposals for the development and upgradation of various projects and approval will be given immediately to take up this work. The 9,000 km long greenfield and highway corridor project is being implemented at a cost of more than Rs 3,000 lakh crore in the country, he informed.

This includes the Bengaluru-Chennai corridor. Vehicles could be driven at a speed of 120 kms per hour between Mumbai and New Delhi and the travel time will be 12 hours, he said.

In order to bring down the pressure on Bengaluru city due to urbanisation, the land beside the highways could be acquired to establish smart villages and industries. If the state government formulates a policy in this regard, the central government will extend all support. If the state comes forward with land acquisition, projects which will help in the development of tourism and industries will be taken up, he added.

Under the Bharat Mala-2 project, it is planned to reduce a 100- kilometre distance between Bengaluru and Pune. It is going to be linked to the Bengaluru and Chennai highway. The five national highways, for which the foundation stones have been laid, will improve the road connectivity between Karnataka and Maharashtra, he explained.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Mining Pralhad Joshi said that till 2014 a 91,000-kilometre national highways network was built. After Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister, in seven years 1.40 lakh kms of national highways have been built, which is an indicator of big change.

If the road infrastructure is being improved in a short span, it is being done under PM Modi and Union Minister Gadkari. Most importantly, Gadkari has sanctioned most of projects for the state. Rs 42,000 crore in grants has been given to the state for the development of roads, he claimed.

