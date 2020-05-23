AUTO

1-MIN READ

Will Try to Start Good Percentage of International Flights Before August, Says Centre

A stray dog sits at the deserted Indira Gandhi international airport during lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (PTI)

A stray dog sits at the deserted Indira Gandhi international airport during lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (PTI)

While the Vande Bharat repatriation flights will continue, the ministry is focusing on the domestic operations starting from May 25.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 4:08 PM IST
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that government is working to resume international flights and will try to start good percentage of international passenger flights before August. While announcing the resumption of domestic flights from May 25, Minister Puri said that the decision on resumption of international flights is yet to be taken.

The Vande Bharat repatriation flights, however, will continue, but as of now, the ministry is focusing on the domestic operations. He further added that govt will be able to bring around 50,000 citizens back through special flights during first 25 days of Vande Bharat Mission.

The minister said that currently, they are going to observe how the domestic operations perform and then take the experience and learning from these flights in order to make a decision on international flights in the future.

He earlier said that they are observing how other means of public transport is doing in the coming days. He added that there is currently a problem of local transport which needs to be cleared out and is waiting for services like railways and buses to resume in order to be able to serve those better who wish to take an international flight in the future.

The domestic flight services in India will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner and with a fare cap on minimum and maximum ticket prices basis the duration of flight.


