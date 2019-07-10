Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Wing Cracks Found on Older Airbus A380s, European Regulators order Inspection

Emirates, the world's largest A380 operator with 111 A380s in its fleet has started checks on nine of its superjumbos.

Reuters

Updated:July 10, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Wing Cracks Found on Older Airbus A380s, European Regulators order Inspection
An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, generates vortex during a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

European regulators have ordered inspections on some older Airbus A380 superjumbo airplanes after some cracks were detected in the wings on the world's largest passenger aircraft. The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) directive, which formalises an instruction from the manufacturer itself, covers part of the outer wing on the 25 oldest aircraft, which first went into service in 2007 with Singapore Airlines.

Airbus said the safety of the aircraft was not affected. "We confirm that small cracks have been found on the outer rear wing spars of early production A380 aircraft. We have identified the issue and designed an inspection and repair scheme." an Airbus spokesman said.

The repairs, which must be carried out within 15 years of the initial wing box assembly, can be carried out during scheduled heavy maintenance visits, he added. EASA in its directive said the condition, if not detected and corrected, could reduce the structural integrity of the wing.

Emirates, the world's largest A380 operator, has started checks on nine of its superjumbos and "so far, there has been nothing untoward in the findings," a spokeswoman said. The Dubai-based carrier has 111 A380s in its fleet.

Singapore Airlines is to inspect four of its A380s, while Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said its A380s were newer models and not affected.

In 2012, Airbus was forced to carry out A380 inspections and devise a costly repair programme after cracks were found on part of the wings, the world's largest for a passenger plane.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram