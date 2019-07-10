Wing Cracks Found on Older Airbus A380s, European Regulators order Inspection
Emirates, the world's largest A380 operator with 111 A380s in its fleet has started checks on nine of its superjumbos.
An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, generates vortex during a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris. (Image: Reuters)
European regulators have ordered inspections on some older Airbus A380 superjumbo airplanes after some cracks were detected in the wings on the world's largest passenger aircraft. The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) directive, which formalises an instruction from the manufacturer itself, covers part of the outer wing on the 25 oldest aircraft, which first went into service in 2007 with Singapore Airlines.
Airbus said the safety of the aircraft was not affected. "We confirm that small cracks have been found on the outer rear wing spars of early production A380 aircraft. We have identified the issue and designed an inspection and repair scheme." an Airbus spokesman said.
The repairs, which must be carried out within 15 years of the initial wing box assembly, can be carried out during scheduled heavy maintenance visits, he added. EASA in its directive said the condition, if not detected and corrected, could reduce the structural integrity of the wing.
Emirates, the world's largest A380 operator, has started checks on nine of its superjumbos and "so far, there has been nothing untoward in the findings," a spokeswoman said. The Dubai-based carrier has 111 A380s in its fleet.
Singapore Airlines is to inspect four of its A380s, while Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said its A380s were newer models and not affected.
In 2012, Airbus was forced to carry out A380 inspections and devise a costly repair programme after cracks were found on part of the wings, the world's largest for a passenger plane.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Beyhadh 2 is Finally Happening with Jennifer Winget, Reveals Producer
- Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon Have a Date With The US Congress Next Week: What You Must Know
- Beyoncé Releases New Single 'Spirit' From 'The Lion King: The Gift,' Celebrating African Diaspora
- Netflix's 'Sacred Games 2' Trailer Just Dropped, and the Memes are Already Up on the Internet
- Fans Ejected From Old Trafford After Political Protest
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s