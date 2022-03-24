Wings India 2022: Asia's Largest Civil Aviation Even Starts at Begumpet Airport Today

The stage is set for Wings India 2022, Asia’s largest event on civil aviation, beginning at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Thursday. The four-day biennial event is being organised jointly by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Indian Industry (FICCI).

The best of the aviation industry would be showcasing their innovative technology and aircraft machinery at the event on commercial, general and business aviation.

Wings India will bring together buyers, sellers, investors, and other stakeholders on a common platform to discuss various aspects of the aviation industry.

While the first two days are for business discussions, the remaining two days will be open for the general public.

As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the theme of the event is “India@75: New Horizon for Aviation Industry". The focus will be on new business acquisition, investments, policy formation, and regional connectivity.

The show will have exhibition, discussions, demonstration, exhibition and flying display by the Sarang team of the Indian Air Force, roundtable/panel discussion on helicopter industry, business aviation, Krishi UDAN, golden age of drones, India-US Roundtable with AMCHAM, drone demonstrations, Global CEOs Forum, and the Wings India awards 2022 ceremony.

Several foreign dignitaries, ambassadors, representatives from various sectors of aviation like airlines, airport operators, airport agencies, civil aviation authorities, consultants, engineering, flight/simulator training, flight operations/transportation, maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO) agencies, pilot/instructor, sales, service or support will be taking part in the event.

Wings India awards will also be conferred on the aviation-related companies/ institutions/organisations that have created benchmarks and made notable contributions in the area of civil aviation in India.

Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia will be formally inaugurating the event on Friday.

In his message on the eve of the event, he stated that Wings India 2022 epitomizes the government’s commitment to transform India into the world’s top civil aviation hub.

“I am confident that the forum that Wings India provides, will serve to synchronise policy formation, with concerns of the stakeholders in the civil aviation sector. Hence, it will consequentially bring unprecedented investment and business acquisition opportunities, thereby creating millions of jobs for those looking to enter this industry," he said.

“Our new Helicopter Policy, Drone Policy, MRO Policy and Flying Training Organisation Policy stand as testimony towards our commitment to streamline and promote the entry of Indian industry into opportunities that the civil aviation sector has to offer," he added.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation V.K. Singh noted that the aviation sector acts as a growth multiplier including economic output, jobs and trade enabled through better connectivity and has proved to be one of the largest contributors to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Aircraft maker Airbus has announced it will showcase Airbus A350 at the event. Airbus A350, the undisputed leader in sustainable long-range air travel, will be on a static display along with its portfolio of world-class products and services that are fostering the growth of commercial aviation in India, the company said.

Airbus will also display a scale model of its single aisle A220 aircraft, purpose-built for the 100-160 seat market that can prove to be a game changer for regional connectivity in India.

Airbus Helicopters will showcase scale models of the ACH130 from its corporate portfolio and the multi-role H160.

On the public days on March 26-27, Airbus will host a “Meet-and-Greet" recruitment event at its stand. Company executives will meet candidates for prospective positions in digital and engineering streams.

Embraer will display its largest commercial aircraft, the E195-E2 at Wings India. Showcasing a stunning ‘TechLion’ livery that covers the entire aircraft’s fuselage, this aircraft is the largest member of the new generation E-Jets family, the E-Jets E2, and is designed to seat up to 146 passengers in its signature two by two seating, the Brazilian aircraft maker said.

