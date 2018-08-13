Wipro Signs MoU with Genesys to Develop Autonomous Vehicle Technology in India

Genesys International Corporation has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wipro Limited to jointly venture into the autonomous car sector. As per the MoU, Genesys will develop HD Maps and Content while Wipro will develop the navigational and control technology for autonomous systems. The first activity under this MoU was to create an HD map of the Wipro campus in Bengaluru. This has now enabled the pilot vehicle, developed by Wipro, to drive around the campus autonomously.Speaking on this occasion, K R Sanjiv, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro’s partnership with Genesys will further accelerate the deployment of these solutions in the autonomous system space. This partnership enhances Wipro’s offering in the autonomous system market and reinforces our ability to support the initiative of our global customers.”The company believes autonomous vehicles could save billions of human hours, be more environmentally friendly, help decongest roads by enabling shared mobility, make commutation safer, move around goods in a warehouse, sweep our streets, excavate mines and so on.Rajendra Tamhane, Senior Vice President, Genesys, further added, “We are glad to partner with Wipro for developing HD Mapping for autonomous driving. HD mapping for autonomous driving is a $10 billion opportunity, which is here and now. Every autonomous vehicle sold will have approx. $225 worth of Map content. With two decades of experience in the Geospatial technology and being pioneers in state-of-the-art LiDAR technology in India, we understand the mapping business better than anybody else. This partnership with Wipro will strengthen our presence in the autonomous system space.”Genesys has recently completed HD Maps for 1200 km of road and street network for an autonomous driving project within a retirement community. This will bring a door-to-door self-driving taxi service to the 125,000 residents who will have the ability to summon a self-driving car to their doorstep and then travel anywhere within the bounds of the community, completely autonomously.