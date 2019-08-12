Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

With New Delhi-San Francisco flight, Air India Will become First Indian Airline to Fly over North Pole

The new route will include Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, the Arctic Ocean, Canada, before entering the US and will bring down the distance travelled from 12,000 km to 8,000 km approximately.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 12, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
With New Delhi-San Francisco flight, Air India Will become First Indian Airline to Fly over North Pole
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...

While quite a few international airlines use the North Pole route, Indian airlines have never flown that way, until now. According to a report in India Today, Air India's New Delhi to San Francisco flight could become the first Indian airline to fly over the North Pole. Air India might start using the route by August-end, the report stated.

The report further revealed that the decision was taken following Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), aviation regulator of India, issuing a circular asking if any Indian airlines would be interested in flying over the North Pole. Air India showed interest in flying over the newly proposed route.

While at the moment, the route that Air India takes from New Delhi to San Francisco, goes over Bangladesh, Myanmar, China, and Japan before crossing the Pacific Ocean to enter the United States of America, the new route would save 90 minutes making the travel time decrease from 17 hours to 15.5 hours.

The new route will include Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, the Arctic Ocean, Canada, before entering the US, revealed India Today.

Furthermore, the new route would bring down the distance travelled from 12,000 km to 8,000 km approximately.

Notably, this route is only being considered for the New Delhi to San Francisco flights as for any other destination, the travel time would increase.

According to a circular released by DGCA on August 6, "The operator applying for authority to fly in the Polar Areas must develop plans in preparation for all polar flights in the North and/or South Polar Areas, as appropriate," adding that the operator's plan for conducting operations within these areas must include, en route alternate airports for any emergency landing and in-flight diversions within the polar region among other things.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram