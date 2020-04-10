With Several Aircraft Grounded Amid Lockdown, Major Airports in India Turn into 'Boneyard'

Several airports in India has turned into a boneyard, with several passenger aircraft being grounded due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown since March 25. This is expected to go as the country is staring at an extended lockdown for another two to three weeks.

For instance, in Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, hundreds of domestic and overseas flights have been cancelled since the lockdown, and aircraft are grounded for now at the international airport in Devanahalli, 40 km from the city centre.

Several aircraft of different airlines that belong to IndiGo, Vistara, GoAir, Air India and others are parked in two neat long rows on the tarmac abutting the runway.

The aerial shots depict a forlorn airport entrance which otherwise remains busy with arrivals and departure of tourists throughout the year.

The airport is also accommodating more than 50 aircraft, mostly belonging to the domestic airlines.

However, despite all these, back in the national capital, the Indira Gandhi International Airport has handled over 50 evacuation flights, transporting over 10,000 stranded foreign nationals to their respective countries, till date since the implementation of 21-days lockdown.

The Delhi Airport has been operational 24x7 despite the suspension of commercial operations, due to the 21-day lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak.

In the last 14 days, the airport has remained functional to handle cargo and evacuation flights, operated by countries like Japan, Norway, Germany, Afghanistan, Poland, Russia and France to repatriate their nationals stranded in India due to lockdown.

