With Technology Disrupting World, Auto Service is Destined to be Transformed: Fixcraft | Interview

India is slowly becoming a global automotive manufacturing hub with almost all the companies exporting India-made cars to rest of the markets. But more than than, once a cost conscience market, India is slowly emerging as a big market for premium products, revealing the buyer’s appetite and spending habits. This also means, at no level, a car owner wants to compromise on quality, be it the actual product or be it after-sales service. While getting your cars serviced from authorized workshops used to be a trend earlier, people are looking for more avenues other than the OEM developed workshops. One such third party workshop chain is Fixcraft, that is relying on quality and technology to give India consumers a unique experience. We got in touch with Vivek Sharma- Co-founder & CEO, Fixcraft to understand the brand and what it offers.

What is Fixcraft?

Fixcraft founded in October 2018 in Delhi-NCR is a young start-up focused on car repair management. Fixcraft distinguishes itself from other car repair service workshops by following a cloud garage based full stack model. It has leveraged technology to implement standard systems and processes with best-in-class tools and equipment to ensure highest quality of car repair work. Unlike an aggregator, Fixcraft owns the customer journey end to end along with the execution of the repair work. The brand offers industry first - tech enabled insurance claim management systems.

What Fixcraft is offering different from the market?

Other business models operating in the space are mostly aggregators. The challenge with an aggregator model is that one cannot be sure of the quality and standardisation of the service. However, at Fixcraft, all the services are managed in-house. Hence, there is complete ownership, responsibility, uniformity and trust. Also, Fixcraft is offering an end-to-end solution to the customers. Also, we have a mobile application that ensures that the customers are updated at every step of the service. Thus, maintaining 100 percent transparency.

How many workshops does Fixcraft have in India?

Currently, Fixcraft operates 3 workshops, spread across Delhi NCR. We aim to launch 10 more workshops by the end of this year, in a phased manner. The current employee strength stands at 30 . In line with our expansion plans, we will double the manpower in the next 6 months. The primary hiring will happen in the Technology and Operations team. Fixcraft has served over 3000+ customers so far.

Give us an overview of sales and service market of India

Currently, with the second wave of covid everything has hit a snag. However, once things return to normalcy, we believe the automotive segment will pick up. If we are to talk about automotive sales, then definitely it is going to go on an upswing. In the post covid era, people will prefer owning a personal vehicle over shared mobility options. This will certainly give a push to the industry.

Simultaneously, for the auto service industry, EV rise is going to be a major catalyst. Only the ones that evolve with the ICE to EV switch will survive and thrive. This opens horizons for established auto service players. The service market will see newer business models and thus also play a role in making the market more organised.

How technology is helping Automotive sector?

The auto service industry has been working in the same traditional manner for too long. With technology disrupting most of the sectors, auto service models too were destined to be transformed. Aspect including- transparency, precision, standardisation could only be achieved with tech intervention.

1. The estimate of the work can be generated within seconds both in cost and timeline

2. Transparency of the work being done on the car by means of continuous updates at all stages

3. Streamlining the customer support and seamless execution of the same is another area where technology is helping the industry.

