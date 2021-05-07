Woman Caught Throwing Garbage Out of Her Hyundai Car into Nethravati River, Booked for Littering

Despite campaigns like Swachh Bharat Mission, there are people who are compelled by their superstitions and would throw garbage in the river for their own reasons. In one such incident that took place on May 1 in Karnataka’s Mangaluru city, two women were seen stepping out of a red Hyundai Verna and one of them was seen throwing a white plastic bag into the river. It should be noted that in some areas in the country, throwing garbage into the river is considered a criminal offence since it disturbs the ecological balance of the natural resources.

The video of the incident was shared on Twitter by city’s Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, who wrote in the caption that a case has been registered against the lady found throwing waste into the Nethravathi River. The lady was booked under section 269 and 270 IPC and section 51(b) of the disaster management act, mentioned Kumar. The police also seized the vehicle.

The incident was recorded by an environmentalist who reported it to the police. The woman is seen throwing the white packet even after a high fencing has been put on the bridge to prevent any such incident. The Nethravathi river is considered sacred by locals and under some superstitious practices, some religious followers throw the wastes used to worship out into the river as it is considered sacred.

Lady found throwing waste into the netravathi river. A case taken up under section 269 and 270 IPC and section 51(b) of disaster management act. pic.twitter.com/CIeMM9KpNq— N. Shashi Kumar CP Mangaluru City (@compolmlr) May 1, 2021

Commenting onKumar’s tweet,one enraged user wrote that such superstitions are “pathetic” and when combined with lack of civic sense, urban ladies do not bother to dispose of flowers offered to deities in water bodies but prefer to throw polythene wrapped flowers into rivers. While many other users demanded strong action against the woman. Some users also urged the public servants to run awareness drives so that people are aware of what is legal and what is not.

