Woman Crashes New BMW X1 Luxury SUV Into Dealership After Test Drive - Watch Video

Buying a new car that matches your requirements is not an easy job and test drive is definitely a crucial component of the entire car buying experience. That’s the moment we make our final impressions about our decision, it’s an experience that one remembers for a long long time but a woman who recently went out for a test drive of the BMW X1 luxury SUV will not be able to forget it for an entirely different reason. After enjoying the test drive in the posh SUV the woman was returning to the dealer’s parking lot and that’s exactly when things went differently as expected. As the prospective buyer was parking the car in front of the dealership, she accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. What happened next can be seen in the video below.The woman suddenly smashed the car into the dealership got stuck for a while after hitting the pillar, but the things didn’t stop there, she likely didn’t take her foot off the accelerator and rammed the BMW X1 inside the front desk of the dealership located at southern China’s Guangzhou.Thanks to the safety features inside the SUV, both the driver and the salesperson went out safe, while the employees inside the dealership ran for their lives after seeing the SUV rushing towards them. None of the employees were injured. Reportedly, the woman has agreed to accept the full responsibility for the accident and the dealer’s insurance company is currently estimating the total damages.