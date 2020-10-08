Woman in Bengaluru Dies After Getting Accidentally Stuck Between a Tree and Car's Door

She was always miffed with the tree next to her house and many a times had discussed among the neighbours how to get it removed. Ironically, Wednesday noon was her final tryst with the same tree. The BEL road neighbourhood which was enjoying a quite afternoon, woke up from its siesta to see a woman jammed between the car door and a huge tree.

In one of the rare accidents, a Honda City which was on the reverse gear jerked back when the ignition was turned on resulting in the death of a homemaker, Nandini Rao, 45, as the gap between the car and the tree was minimal.

According to the Sadashivanagar traffic police who have registered a case of "self accident," since the car was in the reverse gear, it moved swiftly when the ignition was turned on. The lady did not have any space to escape as her head rammed into the huge tree which was right next to the parked car. She suffered major head injuries and died on the spot.

"It’s a bizarre incident. The family of three normally stayed indoors during the lockdown. The car owner would come out now and then to turn the ignition of their car for a few minutes. Normally, Nandini’s husband Rajesh Rao who worked from home, did this chore, but Wednesday the wife came out," said one of the neighbours, requesting anonymity.

The neighbours always noticed that the car owner would not apply the hand brake and there would be a sizeable stone kept near the tyre to prevent the vehicle’s movement.

According to a few neighbours, Nandini was not in favour of the tree and wanted to have it removed. "May be because the tree blocked the view or made the house dark, she was trying to see how the tree could be removed. It’s such a coincidence that the cause of her death was primarily this tree. We heard a loud noise as the car door broke. Next moment people were out on the road, to see that Nandini’s face was smashed," another neighbour said.

The opposite house which has a close circuit camera has recorded the incident and the police have taken possession of the DVR. The young couple had adopted a child recently.