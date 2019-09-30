Woman on a Scooter Stops Bus From Driving on Wrong Side of Road, Social Media Applauds: Watch Video
In a viral clip on social media, a woman on a red scooter can be seen forcing a KSRTC bus driver, driving on the wrong side of the road to steer onto the right lane.
Kerala woman scooty rider forces state bus driver into right lane (Image: Twitter)
In India, riding in the wrong lane is a common phenomenon. Recently, a woman two-wheeler rider in Kerala taught an errant bus driver a lesson when he was driving on a wrong lane. The woman in her red scooty stood her ground and compelled the bus driver to switch to the right lane. In a 22 second clip that has emerged on social media, the lady stubbornly blocked the path of a state bus which was coming from the wrong side on a busy road. The clip shows the red-and-yellow Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus enroute Kottayam from Kasaragod stops as the woman faces it head-on and then very precariously turns to the left side of the road.
The clip has gone viral on social media and the brave-heart is getting praises from everyone. However, it is still unclear as to who recorded the video of the incident or who the woman is. The incident caught the attention of Malayalam actor Uni Mukundan who also shared the video on his Facebook and lauded her for sticking to her ground.
Netizens praised the woman for her determination. Here's how people lauded the determination of the woman.
Ushaar she is! She holds her ground till the end, when the rest go around. Awesome.— zibi (@zibijamal) September 26, 2019
Wow.. that's called guts— Upvansh Mehta (@upvansh) September 26, 2019
Kudo to the brave lady— Sudev Barar (@sbarar) September 26, 2019
Well done madam— Shashank Bhavaraju (@Shashankbv) September 26, 2019
superb. hats off to that brave lady👍👍— Balakrishnan R (@vineethchn) September 26, 2019
Awesome! If everyone starts doing we can see a difference, much needed especially in the awful traffic of Ahmedabad— Mudit Sood (@mudit_sood) September 26, 2019
Like a Boss pic.twitter.com/ktvUhiBwok— Sumit (@that_sumit) September 26, 2019
The Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019, came into effect from September 1, following which traffic police is imposing hefty fines and issuing challans on traffic violators. However, Kerala along with a few other states have protested the new provision. Kerala government has decided to go ahead with its decision to moderate traffic fines and implement lower penalties as much as it can, however, it will be within the ambit of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had held a meeting which came to a general consensus on the issue of fines.
Adding that even while it made sure that the highest priority was road safety, Transport Minister Saseendran told media that Kerala was not opposing the law, but was against the “illogical and unscientific” hikes and the manner in which the Act was enforced.
