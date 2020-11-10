Working on Idea For Production of Aviation Fuel from Gadchiroli Bamboo: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said he was working on an idea to set up a refinery for production of aviation fuel from bamboo grown in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. Gadkari was speaking at the inauguration of an "Atmanirbhar Bharat' assistance office here.

"I am planning to set up a bio-refinery for production of aviation fuel. The bamboo for this will be sourced from Gadchiroli district. I have begun work on this and in two to three years, I will show you flights running on this bio fuel," he said at the inauguration event. He said the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aimed at making India a happy, progressive, prosperous nation.

He said the country needed Antyodaya, a concept of Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder Deen Dayal Upadhyay, which spoke of welfare reaching the last man. Gadkari asked public representatives to initiate small programmes in Nagpur district to create self-employment chances for at least 10,000 people over the next two years.

Also Watch:

Recently, Union minister Nitin Gadkari made a pitch for 'swadeshi' (indigenous) production and said imports need to end, while exports should increase. He also suggested setting up of an "import substitute and export-oriented department" with separate funds earmarked for it.

He went on to inform the gathering that turnover of village industries had increased from Rs 80,000 crore last year to Rs 1 lakh crore and the target was to take it further to Rs 5 lakh crore soon. The country was getting self-reliant in defence, automobiles and several other sectors and would become the world's largest e-vehicle manufacturing hub in the next five years with products ranging from two-wheelers, three-wheelers and cars to construction equipment.

(With input from agencies)