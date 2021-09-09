World EV Day 2021: Best Electric Scooters in India - Ola S1, Ather 450X and More

World EV Day 2021: A lot of Indian startups and established brands are now entering the electric scooter business offering technologically superior products, unlike we have seen before. Also, with a continuous increase in petrol prices and a decrease in price disparity between traditional and electric scooters, electric two-wheelers have become an attractive option for customers. Therefore, if you are considering getting yourself a scooter and you are not shying away from getting electric, here is a list of the best scooters that you can buy this season.

OLA Electric S1 and S1 Pro

With a range of 181 kilometres, and ex-showroom prices of Rs.99,999 and Rs. 1,21,999 for S1 and S1 Pro, OLA Electric has launched two variants of its first scooter. With a top speed of 115 km/h, the scooter can reach a speed of 40 km/h in just three seconds. The scooter comes with a 750W portable charger and its 2.9kWh battery can be fully charged in six hours. With OLA’s proposed Hypercharge Network, the scooter can be charged 50% in just 18 minutes.

Ather 450X

With a range of 116 kilometres, and an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.32 lakh, Ather 450X offers a top speed of 80 km/h. Capable of reaching a speed of 40 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, the scooter features a 2.61kWh battery. Ather claims that 450X can be 80% charged in 3 hrs 35 minutes.

Simple One

The main rival of the Ola scooter, Bengaluru-based Simple Energy’s scooter features a 4.8kWh battery that is more powerful than the Ola scooter’s battery. Thanks to the battery, the scooter offers a range of 236 kilometres, if used in Eco mode. The scooter’s ex-showroom price is a competitive Rs. 1.09 lakh. One special feature of the scooter is that its battery is divided into parts with one removable for charging purposes.

Bajaj Chetak Electric

Positioned by Bajaj in its premium range, the scooter costs Rs.1.42 lakh for its Urbane variant and Rs. 1.44 lakh for its Premium variant. With a battery of 2.9 kWh, the scooter offers a range of 95 kilometres in Eco mode. The scooter can be fully charged in five hours and its lithium-ion battery is designed to last seven years, claims the manufacturer.

TVS iQube

Offering a range of 75 kilometres and a top speed of 78 km/h, TVS’ iQube costs Rs. 1.15 lakh ex-showroom. The scooter features a 1.4 kWh battery that can be 80% charged in five hours.

