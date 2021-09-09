World EV Day 2021: Top Electric Cars in India - Tata Nexon, Hyundai Kona and More

World EV Day 2021: Given that today is recognised globally as World EV Day, and given the rising fuel prices have become a cause of concern for commoners, who are forced to shell out as much as Rs 100 for a litre of petrol, and whereas diesel, on the other hand, is inching close to the price of petrol with the difference being reduced to only about Rs 5 per litre - we decided it’s the right time to talk about electric cars.

If you too think that perhaps your next car should be an electric one, here are our top picks to choose from which not only offer good value for money but also cost less than Rs 25 lakh.

Tata Tigor EV

We are starting our list with the homegrown manufacturer, Tata Motors, who has recently become the only carmaker in India to offer two separate electric vehicles under Rs 15 Lakh with over 300 km all-electric range all thanks to the Tigor EV, that has recently been launched at a starting price of Rs 11.99 Lakh. There are three variants to choose from and the top-spec model is priced at Rs 12.99, making it the most affordable EV with 306 km electric range. The next electric car is also Tata Motors’ product - the Nexon EV.

The new Tigor now gets the Ziptron technology with a 26.4 kWh battery that promises a range of a little over 300km on a single charge. The car comes with two driving modes ie Drive and Sports, the latter of which gives you the complete power. Speaking of which, the car gets a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor at the front that delivers 75PS of power and 170Nm of torque. The Tigor EV can be charged with a 15A socket in about 8.5 hours. With a Fast charger, the battery can be replenished to 80 per cent in about 60 minutes.

Tata Nexon EV

Next in the line is the Nexon EV, which comes as the most affordable electric SUV in India, being almost Rs 6 to 7 lakh cheaper than its closest rival, the MG ZS EV. In addition to this, the numbers on the car are nothing short of impressive as well. The Tata Nexon EV gets a 30.2 kWh battery that promises a range of 312km on a single charge. It gets a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor at the front that delivers 129PS of power and 245Nm of torque.

The Nexon EV can be charged with a 15A socket in bout 8.5 hours. With a fast charger, the battery can be replenished to 80 per cent in about 60 minutes. The prices for the Nexon EV starts at Rs 13.99 Lakh and goes upto Rs 16.85 Lakh. You also get the Ziptron technology, iRA connected suite with 30+ features like remote diagnostic, range, charging status among others.

MG ZS EV

The ZS EV was MG’s second product in India and came at a time when the brand was still making its name, which suggests that it had to work a wee bit extra to stand out. And we are happy to report that it did not disappoint us. The ZS EV is a good looking car and closely resembles its petrol twin sold abroad. The one motor on the ZS EV takes its juice from a 44.5kWh, liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery. MG promises a maximum range of 340km which is a little bit higher than the Nexon EV. The motor puts out 143bhp and 353Nm of torque which gets it from a standstill to a 100kmph in just 8.5 seconds.

The ZS EV also comes with three driving modes ie Eco, Normal and Sport, that alters the throttle response and the power available to you. In terms of charging, MG has installed 50kW DC Fast chargers at its dealerships. With it, the car can be charged up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes. Additionally, the company will also fit a 7.4kW AC home charger that will take around 6 to 8 hours to be fully charged.

Hyundai Kona Electric

The Kona Electric was the first-ever proper electric SUV to enter the Indian market. Electrifying one of the most popular badges around the world itself says something about Hyundai’s intentions behind the car. Now, the Kona might be more expensive than the monikers we discussed till now, but the premium price also brings along some premium aspects to the table.

Starting with the battery, the Kona Electric gets a 39.2-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion polymer battery which, according to Hyundai, offers an ARAI claimed a range of 452 km. This clearly surpasses the range we have seen up until now. You get four driving modes including Eco+, Eco, Comfort and Sport.

