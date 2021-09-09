World EV Day 2021: Top Electric Scooter Startup Brands in India - Ola, Ather and More

The significance of Global EV Day is shaping up to be more and more important with each passing year. As we try to rectify decades and centuries worth of damage, the new formula to live by is ‘all things green’. Transportation and vehicles, being one of the biggest contributors of pollution around the world, is at the crosshair of this stormy revolution. Despite the scepticism surrounding the EV ecosystem in India, there are few startups and companies trying to tap into the market in hopes of giving a firm answer to the rather difficult questions. So today on this 2021 Global EV Day we have compiled a list of electric scooter brands that are disrupting the EV scenario in the country.

1)Ather

India’s relation with electric two-wheelers is not a new play. In the past there have been handful of manufacturers that didn’t make it to the limelight. But as the green movement picked up momentum, Ather was among the first brands that swished its wand and made the electric chapter noteworthy. The company now sells the 450X, which stands as the most popular one in the segment.

With a range of 116 kilometres, and an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.32 lakh, Ather 450X offers a top speed of 80 km/h. Capable of reaching a speed of 40 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, the scooter features a 2.61kWh battery. Ather claims that 450X can be 80% charged in 3 hrs 35 minutes.

2)Simple

On August 15 this year, we saw the launch of two of the most anticipated E-scooters and one of it was the Simple One. The company has now entered the Indian market with an offering that is nothing short of impressive on paper. While we haven’t got our hands on one to really tell you what it’s like, here’s what the brochure promises.

The Simple One boasts an all-LED lighting setup having an LED headlamp, LED taillamp and LED turn indicators. It is a 4G-enabled electric scooter with Bluetooth connectivity. There is a 7-inch touch instrument panel. The Simple One is equipped with a 7kW permanent magnet synchronous motor that is tuned to belt out 72Nm of peak torque. The motor can push the electric scooter from standstill to 40kmph in 3.05 seconds (claimed).

3) Ola

Ola is the other brand that has entered the EV segment on the same day as Simple. The brand quickly became the buzz of the town after it opened bookings for the S1 at a refundable amount of mere Rs 499. Garnering huge response on the first day, Ola managed to stay atop of headlines with the occasional nuggets of information about the product. At the final launch, this is what we saw:

With a range of 181 kilometres, and ex-showroom prices of Rs.99,999 and Rs. 1,21,999 for S1 and S1 Pro, OLA Electric has launched two variants of its first scooter. With a top speed of 115 km/h, the scooter can reach a speed of 40 km/h in just three seconds. The scooter comes with a 750W portable charger and its 2.9kWh battery can be fully charged in six hours. With OLA’s proposed Hypercharge Network, the scooter can be charged 50% in just 18 minutes.

4) Okinawa

Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd. is a 100% Indian electric two wheeler manufacturing company that was established in 2015 with a mission to create two wheelers that can drive our present towards a sustainable future. Okinawa Ridge Plus is an entry level scooter and priced at INR 69,000 prior to the fame II Policy. It has a 1.74Kwh removable lithium battery along with 2.3 hp electric motor. It also support smartphone connectivity and features like real time tracking and geo fencing etc.

5) Revolt

India’s 1st AI-enabled smart electric bike with next-gen computing & mobility solution from Revolt Motors.Revolt’s RV400 Electric bike has been the talk of the town for a while now. It is selling out within minutes of the pre-booking getting started. The Revolt RV400 prices were discounted by Rs 28,000 after the government revised EVs’ incentives under the FAME-II scheme in June 2021. It is now priced at Rs 90,799.

