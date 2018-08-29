World Premieres At The 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

Audi PB18 e-tron Concept. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in California has once again provided the venue for a host of extraordinary supercar and concept car world premieres. Here is a brief selection of this year's innovations.Audi unveiled a futuristic and highly sporty concept at the event. The Audi PB (for Pebble Beach) 18 e-tron is equipped with no fewer than three electric motors that deliver a combined total of 500 kW and can even reach 570 kW for short spurts, the equivalent of 774 hp. The German carmaker has announced 0-62 mph in a little over two seconds and a range of over 310 miles (close to 500km).For this year's Pebble Beach, the British manufacturer is presenting the Bentley Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner, an homage to the last model to be created by the brand's founder Walter Owen Bentley in 1930. The new automobile, of which only 100 copies will be made, will reprise some of the design codes of the legendary Bentley 8 Litre, and notably include a fragment of the crankshaft from W.O. Bentley's very own car.Based on the BMW Concept Z4 shown at last year's Pebble Beach, the BMW Z4 M40i First Edition will usher in a new generation of roadsters, most of which will be unveiled at this year's Paris Motor Show from October 4-14. The BMW Z4 M40i First Edition comprises a 340hp, six-cylinder engine that enables it to accelerate from standstill to 62 mph in just 4.6 seconds. The limited edition also benefits from a black Vernasca leather trim, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, and the the BMW Live Cockpit Professional networked services and navigation system.With its latest model, Bugatti pays tribute to French racing driver Albert Divo, a two-time winner of the famous Targa Florio race on the mountainous roads of Sicily for the French brand in the 1920s. Equipped with an eight-liter W16 engine with a power output of 1,480 hp, the Divo can reach a limited top speed of 236 mph (380 km/h). Only 40 Bugatti Divos will be made. The net unit price for each one will be 5 million euros (approximately 5.8 million dollars).The Italian manufacturer has unveiled its latest supercar, the Aventador SVJ, which offers 759 hp, 19 hp more than Aventador SV. This boost in power enables it to reach a top speed of more than 217 mph (350 km/h) and to accelerate to 62 mph in just 2.8s. In June 2018, Lamborghini announced that the Aventador SVJ had broken the production car lap record at the legendary Nurburgring race track in Germany. In the US the Aventador SVJ has a price tag of $517,700.Mercedes caused a sensation with its new Vision EQ Silver Arrow concept car, which is directly inspired by the 1937 "Silver Arrow" W125 which broke several speed records. The new machine is equipped with a 550 kW electric motor (that delivers approximately 738 hp) and a range of just under 248 miles (400 km). The new Silver Arrow's sports style exterior contrasts with the high quality materials and opulent design of its interior.