World’s Best Airlines 2022: Qatar Airways Ranks Number 1 for Seventh Year

Qatar Airways bagged first place for a record seventh time at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022, followed by Singapore Airlines and Emirates. The event took place at the Langham Hotel in London, United Kingdom. Qatar Airways thanked the participants for voting in favour of it.

“The best just got seven times better. We are proud to be Skytrax Airline of the Year 2022 for a record seventh time. Thank you for choosing Qatar Airways, your votes mean the world to us,” tweeted Qatar Airways.

The best just got seven times better. We are proud to be Skytrax ‘Airline of the Year’ 2022 for a record seventh time. Thank you for choosing #QatarAirways, your votes mean the world to us. pic.twitter.com/XQPL3JPCUZ — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) September 24, 2022

Qatar Airways celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and the award makes the occasion more special.

“To be named as the World’s Best Airline was always a goal when Qatar Airways was created, but to win it for the seventh time and pick up three additional awards is a testament to all the hard work of our incredible employees. Their continued dedication and drive is to ensure our passengers have the best experience possible when they fly with Qatar Airways,” said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker.

In addition to being named the finest airline in the world, Qatar Airways also won eight additional prizes, including the best business class, best seat, and best dining in the business class lounge. Apart from this, two months ago, the website Airline Ratings listed Qatar Airways as the Airline of the Year in recognition of its cabin innovation, passenger service, and its resolve to continue operating throughout the COVID pandemic.

Singapore Airlines, which came in second, also won nine prizes. Turkish Airlines won four accolades, including the fiercely contested Best Airline in Europe title, while Delta Air Lines took home six medals.

As per the Skytrax ranking, the world's top 10 Airlines of 2022 in order are — Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Emirates, All Nippon Airways (ANA), Qantas Airways, Japan Airlines, Turk Hava Yollari (Turkish Airlines), Air France, Korean Air, and Swiss International Air Lines.

