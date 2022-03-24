This is the World’s Biggest Hummer With a Bedroom, Kitchen, And Bathroom Inside

One of the most rugged vehicles of all time includes the Hummer SUV. Originally used by the US army, the car got popularised and started getting produced for the general public as well. Hummer, in its stock avatar, is already a beasty vehicle. However, a group of visionaries wanted to build a car beastlier than the stock.

And hence was born the world’s largest Hummer SUV. Standing at 6.6 metres tall, 6 metres wide, and 14 metres long, the Hummer SUV is a scaled-up model of a regular Hummer H1. And the best part? It is not a showpiece but is fully operational.

The giant Hummer SUV belongs to Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, also known as Rainbow Sheikh. Rainbow Sheikh is popular for spending millions of dollars on rare four-wheeled collectables and extreme modifications. This operational scaled-up model of the Hummer H1 is currently exhibited at OffRoad History Museum in Al Madam, UAE, a museum that is also owned by Rainbow Sheikh.

Take a look at the video here:

Apart from the museum, the Rainbow Sheikh, a member of the Emirati family, also holds a Guinness World Record for the largest number of 4×4 vehicles in the world. The sheikh owns a total of 718 SUVs and trucks. The Hummer H1 upscaled to giantism is designed to cater to all the needs of the passengers sitting inside.

This bulkiest and chunkiest SUV will have facilities like a kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, etc., and will give the feel of a house. Coming to the power centre of the humongous SUV, the up-scaled Hummer H1 runs on four diesel engines – technically each wheel has its own engine – and is roughly three times the size of its regular-sized model.

Although one of a kind, it is not the first time that Rainbow Sheikh has developed something outrageously big. He also has the world’s biggest Willys Jeep.

