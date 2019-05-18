English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
World's Fastest Auto Rickshaw with a 1.3-litre Engine Clocks a Top Speed of 119.5 Kmph
The world's fastest rickshaw is a 1971 tuk-tuk from Bangkok that was bought by Matt Everard from eBay in 2017.
World's Fastest Rickshaw. with a 1.3-litre fuel-injected Daihatsu engine. (Image source: Twitter)
Loading...
As far as bizarre land speed record stories go, a UK-based businessman might have extended the benchmark a bit further with a rather peculiar choice of weapon. Matt Everard, a freight firm boss clocked a top speed 119.5kph in... an auto rickshaw. The heavily modified 1971 Bangkok tuk-tuk managed to set a record at the Elvington Airfield in York.
The rickshaw that has now found a place in the Guinness Book of World Records has an astonishing story. Everard describes buying it back in 2017 after a good couple of drinks when he purchased the tuk-tuk from eBay for about Rs 2.74 lakh. After a difficult time justifying the purchase to his wife, Everard then decided to use it to set a world record.
The modifications? Plenty. At the outset, Everard ditched the 350-cc two-stroke engine for a 1.3-litre fuel-injected Daihatsu motor. This called for a wider track, wheel arch extensions, broader tyres, new wheels and subsequently and overhauled suspension alongside a new dashboard and seats. All this, of course, weighed heavily on Everard’s wallet cutting a hole worth Rs 18.25 lakh.
The Guinness World Records had set a target of 110kph that Everard cleared with ease while his cousin was seated at the back. After the record run, Everard said, “I thought it was going to be more wobbly. At a certain speed, there was a slight wheel-wobble, but once you went through that speed it kind of evened out again and it was fine. I wasn't scared.”
The actual plan was to breach the 145kph mark, but Everard was more than happy with what he had achieved. The 46-year-old, however, intends to return for a crack at clocking 160kph sometime in the near future.
The rickshaw that has now found a place in the Guinness Book of World Records has an astonishing story. Everard describes buying it back in 2017 after a good couple of drinks when he purchased the tuk-tuk from eBay for about Rs 2.74 lakh. After a difficult time justifying the purchase to his wife, Everard then decided to use it to set a world record.
The modifications? Plenty. At the outset, Everard ditched the 350-cc two-stroke engine for a 1.3-litre fuel-injected Daihatsu motor. This called for a wider track, wheel arch extensions, broader tyres, new wheels and subsequently and overhauled suspension alongside a new dashboard and seats. All this, of course, weighed heavily on Everard’s wallet cutting a hole worth Rs 18.25 lakh.
The Guinness World Records had set a target of 110kph that Everard cleared with ease while his cousin was seated at the back. After the record run, Everard said, “I thought it was going to be more wobbly. At a certain speed, there was a slight wheel-wobble, but once you went through that speed it kind of evened out again and it was fine. I wasn't scared.”
The actual plan was to breach the 145kph mark, but Everard was more than happy with what he had achieved. The 46-year-old, however, intends to return for a crack at clocking 160kph sometime in the near future.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Bandaging Baby Kareena Kapoor's Foot is the Cutest Thing on the Internet Today
- Arjun Kapoor Hosts Special Screening of India's Most Wanted for Malaika Arora
- Taiwan Becomes First State to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage in Asia
- 'Babu Samjho Ishare': DJ Snake Mixes His New Track 'Enzo' With Bollywood Classic
- Partners in Crime: Sriram Raghavan & Pooja Ladha Surti
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results