Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

World's Fastest Auto Rickshaw with a 1.3-litre Engine Clocks a Top Speed of 119.5 Kmph

The world's fastest rickshaw is a 1971 tuk-tuk from Bangkok that was bought by Matt Everard from eBay in 2017.

Anirudh SK | News18.com

Updated:May 18, 2019, 10:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
World's Fastest Auto Rickshaw with a 1.3-litre Engine Clocks a Top Speed of 119.5 Kmph
World's Fastest Rickshaw. with a 1.3-litre fuel-injected Daihatsu engine. (Image source: Twitter)
Loading...
As far as bizarre land speed record stories go, a UK-based businessman might have extended the benchmark a bit further with a rather peculiar choice of weapon. Matt Everard, a freight firm boss clocked a top speed 119.5kph in... an auto rickshaw. The heavily modified 1971 Bangkok tuk-tuk managed to set a record at the Elvington Airfield in York.

The rickshaw that has now found a place in the Guinness Book of World Records has an astonishing story. Everard describes buying it back in 2017 after a good couple of drinks when he purchased the tuk-tuk from eBay for about Rs 2.74 lakh. After a difficult time justifying the purchase to his wife, Everard then decided to use it to set a world record.

The modifications? Plenty. At the outset, Everard ditched the 350-cc two-stroke engine for a 1.3-litre fuel-injected Daihatsu motor. This called for a wider track, wheel arch extensions, broader tyres, new wheels and subsequently and overhauled suspension alongside a new dashboard and seats. All this, of course, weighed heavily on Everard’s wallet cutting a hole worth Rs 18.25 lakh.

The Guinness World Records had set a target of 110kph that Everard cleared with ease while his cousin was seated at the back. After the record run, Everard said, “I thought it was going to be more wobbly. At a certain speed, there was a slight wheel-wobble, but once you went through that speed it kind of evened out again and it was fine. I wasn't scared.”

The actual plan was to breach the 145kph mark, but Everard was more than happy with what he had achieved. The 46-year-old, however, intends to return for a crack at clocking 160kph sometime in the near future.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram