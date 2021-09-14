World's Fastest Production Car Koenigsegg Agera RS Gets a Funky Art Print Wrapping

There's a long list of qualities that you could highlight while talking about the Koenigsegg Agera RS and it is not just limited to the engineering aspect. The hypercar sports an incredibly impressive design and is a sure shot head turner. However, what American visual artist James Jean did with the exterior of the Agera RS helped in adding a new flair to the car's presence. Jean wrapped the exterior of the car in his lush Pomegranate print.

Pomegranate, which was first introduced by Jean in 2016, depicts a woman using the juice of the fruit as makeup and is full of rich colours and intricate linework. While getting the design wrapped right around the vehicle appears to have been a task, Jean managed to adapt the images to the curvaceous contours of Agera RS.

This particular wrapped car -affectionately referred to as Ruthie — was the same vehicle that created the record for the world’s fastest production vehicle. ‘Ruthie’ will be showcased at the upcoming 20th Festival of Children in California later this month.

Koenigsegg produced the Agera RS as a limited stock vehicle and only 25 units of the car were produced between 2015 and 2018. Equipped with a 5-litre twin-turbocharged V-8 engine, the Agera RS is capable of generating a whopping 1,160 bhp of power. The car got its name marked as the world's fastest production vehicle after its unit named Ruthie was able to attain a two-way top speed of 277.9 miles per hour (444.6 kmph) in November 2017.

The Koenigsegg team had shut down a highway in Nevada to achieve this feat and break the record for the world's fastest production vehicle. The Koenigsegg Agera RS recorded a top speed of 277.8mph and beat Bugatti Veyron Supersport, which could only manage the speed of 267mph (427.2 kmph).

While the Agera RS is based on the lines of Agera R, it uses the knowledge gained from Koenigsegg One:1 which has a power to weight ratio of 1360 PS to 1360 kg.

