Harbour Air-Owned World’s First Commercial Electric Plane Completes Short-Haul Flight

Harbour Air’s De Havilland Beaver has completed its first end-to-end flight. The company took a cleaner approach by electrifying air travel to short-haul flights. Last week, on 17th August Harbour Air’s De Havilland Beaver, completed its first point-to-point testing. The plane took off at 8:12 am from Fraser River Terminal. It took 24 minutes and completed 45 miles i.e. 72 km and landed at Patrica Bay on Vancouver Island. The entire journey was made on electricity, with ample power.

In December 2019, De Havilland Beaver, electric commercial aircraft completed its first successful flight above the Fraser River at Harbour Air’s terminal in Richmond, British Columbia. The company since then has been testing, certifying, and approving the aircraft with US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Transport Canada.

The electric propulsion system used by Harbour Air is a result of its partnership with MagniX and other companies in the aviation space. Kory Paul, Vice President at Harbour Air said, “I am excited to report that this historic flight on the e-Plane went exactly as planned”. He added, “Our team as well as the team at magniX and Transport Canada are always closely monitoring the aircraft’s performance and today’s flight further proved the safety and reliability of what we have built.”

Harbour Air is the largest airline in North America and carries around half a million with 30,000 commercial flights each year. The company planned to retrofit its fleet with six-seater seaplanes with an electric propulsion system. In 2019 the company aimed to become the world’s first all-electric airline.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here