World's First Mercedes-AMG Branded Race Track is Now Open in South Korea
The circuit was extensively reconfigured and expanded in 2011 using the plans of renowned racetrack designer Hermann Tilke.
Mercedes-AMG Project One at AMG Speedway. (Image: Mercedes-AMG)
Mercedes-AMG was born on the racetrack more than 50 years ago, and now, for the first time anywhere in the world, a racetrack now bears the brand name of AMG. The new race track, which also happens to be the first proper race track in South Korea will be called the AMG Speedway, an important Mercedes-AMG market. This will create new possibilities for the Mercedes-AMG brand as a whole.
The track not only adopted the name, but also sports the corporate design of AMG. The 4.3-kilometre circuit, some 38 kilometres from Gangnam, a district of the capital Seoul, allows experiencing the brand's Driving Performance as intensively and exclusively as nowhere else in the region.
AMG Speedway in South Korea. (Image: Mercedes-AMG)
The AMG Speedway is based on the South Korea’s first permanent racetrack, which was inaugurated in 1995. The circuit was extensively reconfigured and expanded in 2011 using the plans of renowned racetrack designer Hermann Tilke.
The circuit is now 4.3-kilometres long and winds its way through 17 turns and over a bridge on the grounds of the Everland Resort theme park on the outskirts of the capital Seoul.
The AMG Speedway will also be used for the presentation of new models, dealer training, and other event formats. AMG being a performance brand, is best tested on a racetrack to understand the performance, and the driving dynamics.
"The AMG Speedway is the world's first racetrack bearing our name. This underlines the importance of South Korea as one of our main markets. The AMG Speedway is thus not only an important step in the further dynamic development of AMG in South Korea. It also stands for the strategic expansion of our face-to-face communication. Customers and fans can experience the essence of our brand here first hand”, says Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.
Mercedes-AMG in South Korea recorded a significant double-digit growth and a new sales record in 2017. The circuit and its surroundings are enhanced with a host of exclusive AMG locations in the corporate design such as the AMG Lounge the separate pit lane and paddock area.
