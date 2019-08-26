Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

World's First Plane Made and Powered by Hemp is 10 Times Stronger than Steel

The world's first hemp plane will be able to fly four passengers by a single pilot and will have a 36 feet wingspan.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 26, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
World's First Plane Made and Powered by Hemp is 10 Times Stronger than Steel
Hempearth Group, the Canadian cannabis firm, has designed the world’s first plane made from and powered by hemp, the non-psychoactive member of the cannabis family. (Image: Twitter)
Hempearth Group, the Canadian cannabis firm, has designed the world’s first plane made from and powered by hemp, the non-psychoactive member of the cannabis family. The world's first hemp plane will be able to fly four passengers by a single pilot and will have a 36 feet wingspan. The plane will run on HEMPEARTH Hemp Jet-A Bio Fuel. Remarkably, from the seats, the wings, the plane walls to the cushions everything will contain hemp, said Derek Kesek, founder of Hempearth Group.

Hemp is 10 times stronger than steel and can withstand a lot more weight before and breaks, and it can bend way further than metal, the company said. Derek Kesek is interested in hemp as a sustainable material. He says, “This is the kind of future we all want here on Earth,” hinting at hemp’s potential as a building material. Speaking about it Kesek revealed, “This plane project is our first experiment with industrial hemp, and we plan to explore many other uses. Once we establish structural testing and information from this project, we will apply it to other forms of construction. This is the kind of future we all want here on Earth. The sky may not be the limit.”

After completing its maiden flight, the first HEMP Plane will take place at The Wright Brother’s Memorial, In Kitty Hawk North Carolina the birthplace of aviation, the company said.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
