English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
World's First Production Ready Flying Car PAL-V Liberty to Debut at Farnborough International Airshow
The biennial public airshow is a trade exhibition for aerospace and defense industries, and this year it will host the PAL-V Liberty and its aviation debut.
PAL-V Liberty. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Later this month, the “world's first flying car production model,” the PAL-V Liberty, will take flight at Farnborough International Airshow, taking place July 16-22 in England.
The biennial public airshow is a trade exhibition for aerospace and defense industries, and this year it will host the PAL-V Liberty and its aviation debut.
PAL-V Liberty is the name of the futuristic aircraft that resembles the offspring of a car and helicopter, however the Dutch makers of the machine describe it as a gyroplane.
“The PAL-V is not a helicopter. In flying mode the PAL-V is a gyroplane. The difference? The rotor of the helicopter is powered by an engine. The blades of the PAL-V are not powered. They are powered by the wind. As long there as is airflow they rotate. They act like a continuously open parachute.”
The flying car is getting close to completion, with the company saying it's currently going through the last step of the certification process: compliance demonstration.
"It takes a lot of testing to prove that the PAL-V Liberty complies with the regulations," said Mike Stekelenburg, PAL-V's Chief Engineer, explaining that the design philosophy of using proven technology, rather than those still requiring new regulations “enables a realistic and imminent first product delivery date."
Robert Dingemanse, CEO of PAL-V, stated: "The production model is the moment of truth. The moment where the wall between fiction and facts is torn down” also noting that "Once full certification is granted in 2020 we will hand over the keys of the PAL-V Liberty to our first customers."
And yes, there are already pioneer clients gaining experience at flying schools in preparation for deliveries commencing in 2020.
The Farnborough event marks the first time that the PAL-V Liberty is present at an airshow and in the UK.
Also Watch
The biennial public airshow is a trade exhibition for aerospace and defense industries, and this year it will host the PAL-V Liberty and its aviation debut.
PAL-V Liberty is the name of the futuristic aircraft that resembles the offspring of a car and helicopter, however the Dutch makers of the machine describe it as a gyroplane.
“The PAL-V is not a helicopter. In flying mode the PAL-V is a gyroplane. The difference? The rotor of the helicopter is powered by an engine. The blades of the PAL-V are not powered. They are powered by the wind. As long there as is airflow they rotate. They act like a continuously open parachute.”
The flying car is getting close to completion, with the company saying it's currently going through the last step of the certification process: compliance demonstration.
"It takes a lot of testing to prove that the PAL-V Liberty complies with the regulations," said Mike Stekelenburg, PAL-V's Chief Engineer, explaining that the design philosophy of using proven technology, rather than those still requiring new regulations “enables a realistic and imminent first product delivery date."
Robert Dingemanse, CEO of PAL-V, stated: "The production model is the moment of truth. The moment where the wall between fiction and facts is torn down” also noting that "Once full certification is granted in 2020 we will hand over the keys of the PAL-V Liberty to our first customers."
And yes, there are already pioneer clients gaining experience at flying schools in preparation for deliveries commencing in 2020.
The Farnborough event marks the first time that the PAL-V Liberty is present at an airshow and in the UK.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Madhubala's Sister to Make Biopic on Legendary Actress
- Indian Team Showed Great Character, Says Kohli After Series Victory
- THE TIPPLING POINT | 'If It's French, It's the Best': How an American Sold Miniature France in Bottle
- Real Kamlesh Kapasi aka Paresh Ghelani Shares Emotional Post for Sanjay Dutt After Watching Sanju
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy a Late Night Dinner at Her Place; See Photos