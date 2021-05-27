World's First Two Wheeler Seat Belt Patent Filed by Italdesign, Check How It Works

While a seat belt in a four-wheeler has saved countless lives, a similar feature on a two-wheeler has been on hold for a long time. There may be various reasons for such a simple yet effective feature to be absent — such as concept/design challenges or it defeats the whole purpose of riding free, among others. However, that may soon change as a legendary Italian design house has come up with a patent for a 2-wheeler seat belt system.

According to a Cycle World report, Italdesign Giugiaro S.p.Ahas come up with a patent for a two-wheeler seat belt system that could potentially protect riders in the event of a collision. The firm founded by legendary designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, who was responsible for designing the original Volkswagen Golf, the Ducati 860 GT and the Lamborghini Gallardo,has patented the mechanism.

Italdesign calls it a ‘ motorcycle occupant protection system,’ but claims it has been designed for use in both two-three and four-wheeled saddle-type vehicles. The report further cites that the new system is designed to keep the rider in place in certain types of accidents while allowing them to separate from the two-wheeler in other collision scenarios. This was made possible by the system’s several sensors and onboard computer.

Their new system comprises a rigid non-deformable shell-like backrest covered with a soft material, which is also its largest component that the rider has to strap into. This contraption is attached to the two-wheeler via a flexible joint that is designed to allow freedom of movement for the rider as well. It further has four-point safety belts with a central fastening device and pretensioner, with a quick-release mechanism that is operated by an electronic control module.

The system will also keep the rider in place in the event of a head-on collision, as it will stop them from being flung off the vehicle, which is fatal. On the contrary, it will disconnect the rider, along with the backrest, in case of a low side like an accident.

The module is more suited for scooters and touring motorbikes, where the reduction in movement won’t hinder the handling. However, the room for a passenger on a two-wheeler would practically become nil too.

