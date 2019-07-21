Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

World's Longest Electric Road Trip Ends in New Zealand

Wiebe Wakker set off from the Netherlands in March 2016 in his "Blue Bandit" to showcase the potential of sustainable transport, funded by donations from those following his trip on social media.

Reuters

Updated:July 21, 2019, 1:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
World's Longest Electric Road Trip Ends in New Zealand
Dutchman Wiebe Wakker holds a charging cable as he poses with his electric vehicle, the Blue Bandit, after travelling 34 countries to reach Bluff, New Zealand's most southern tip, in this handout photo released July 19, 2019. Wiebe Wakker/Handout via REUTERS
Loading...

A Dutch sustainability advocate completed the longest ever journey in an electric vehicle in New Zealand on Friday after a three-year drive that took him through more than 30 countries.

Wiebe Wakker set off from the Netherlands in March 2016 in his "Blue Bandit" to showcase the potential of sustainable transport, funded by donations from those following his trip on social media.

"I wanted to do my best to promote this technology and show that sustainability is a viable way of transport," Wakker told journalists. "I wanted to do something really that speaks to the imagination which is driving an electric car from Amsterdam to the other side of the world to show that it can be done."

The 101,000 km (62,800 miles) trip took Wakker through Eastern Europe, Iran, India, Southeast Asia, before travelling around much of Australia and across to New Zealand.

Wakker gave regular updates on his blog and social media throughout the journey, detailing visiting Iran's biggest car manufacturer in Tehran, a breakdown on the Indonesian island of Java and visits to Australia's outback and world-famous Uluru.

The drive had relied on the support of strangers across the globe who offered the traveller food, a place to stay and the essential means to charge his car along the way.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram